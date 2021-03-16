Input sought on highway improvements

With two lanes of opposing traffic for most of the 72 miles between Roswell and Tatum, US 380 gets serious attention when a high-speed auto crash occurs.

The public in both New Mexico and Texas will have an opportunity to express concerns and comments as the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) sponsor a virtual meeting on proposed corridor improvements.

An online meeting is scheduled for March 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. MDT.

Lea County Assessor Sharla Kennedy, a lifetime Tatum resident, learned of the planned virtual meeting and used her social media account to urge attendance.

“Please join the Virtual Public Information Meeting for the US 380 Phase A/B Corridor Study!” Kennedy posted. “We all know of the many unnecessary deaths/ accidents have happened on West 380, because this road is unsafe. It needs to be four-lane from Tatum to Roswell.”

In a press release, Manon A. Arnett, NMDOT’s District 2 public information officer, said, “The purpose of the meeting is to share proposed alternatives for the corridor and gather public comments.”

Conducting the virtual public information meeting, the NMDOT plans to collect input on the preliminary and final design of the US 380 Phase A/B Corridor Study from Roswell to the New Mexico/Texas state line.

The US 380 study runs from the eastern side of Roswell near the intersection of NM 254 (White Mill Road) at milepost 158 to the New Mexico/Texas State Line at milepost

242.

The study area totals 84 miles, traveling through Chaves and Lea counties, as well as the communities of Caprock and Tatum. The highway is known as Second Street in Roswell and Broadway Street in Tatum.

The purpose of the study is to improve traffic operations, reduce safety concerns and correct physical deficiencies within the study corridor, Arnett said.

Study team representatives of Albuquerque-based Bohannan Huston Inc., a consulting firm specializing in engineering, spatial data and advanced technologies with offices in Denver and Las Cruces, will provide an update on the study.

The study includes an engineering and environmental analysis on the corridor’s existing conditions and proposed alternatives.

The introduction will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a presentation at 5:40 p.m. with questions and comments immediately after.

The project website and map are available at https://bhi.mysocialpinpoint.com/us-380-corridor-study.

To participate in the Zoom virtual meeting, the public is instructed to register at: http://project.bhinc.com/US380_AB, or call 1 (669) 900-6833 and use meeting ID 824 9315 3458.

In addition to attending the meeting, several different methods exist for the public to provide input, share comments, or ask questions:

• Visit the study website and interactive map at: https://bhi.mysocialpinpoint.com/us-380-corridor-study

• Email: US380@bhinc.com

• Telephone: 505-798-7857

• Mail: US 380 Study, Bohannan Huston, Inc., 7500 Jefferson Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.