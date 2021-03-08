State announces COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for K-12 educators, early childhood professionals, and staff

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Monday that all K-12 educators, early childhood (EC) professionals, and staff will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine beginning today, March 8.

In keeping with a White House directive, the state will offer first shots to these groups over an approximately three-week period, as follows:

• Week 1 (beginning March 8): Educators and EC professionals outside the Albuquerque metro area

• Week 2 (beginning March 15): Educators and EC professionals within the Albuquerque metro area, likely at a mass vaccination site

• Week 3 (beginning March 22): Educators and EC professionals who register for vaccine in the interim or who have not yet been vaccinated

“The state has already vaccinated approximately 15,000 educators, and we are eager to continue our nation-leading distribution effort,” said DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins. “The state will also continue to vaccinate phase 1A, 75+, and New Mexicans with health conditions.”