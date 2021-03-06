Lea County adds 54 reported COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Lea County added 54 reported COVID-19 cases on Saturday after a week of single digit or even no new cases of COVID-19, according to the N.M. Department of Health.
The COVID-19 positive cases for the week in Lea County are:
• Friday: 7 cases
• Thursday: 0 cases
• Wednesday: 5 cases
• Tuesday: 5 cases
• Monday: 7 cases
• Sunday: 1 case
• Saturday, Feb. 27: 2 cases
Lea County has had a cumulative total of 149 deaths related to COVID-19.
Lea County is currently at Yellow Level on the state’s reopening plan. Updated numbers and opening levels are expected to be announced on Wednesday.
Since the state began tracking last year, Lea County has had 60,077 tests conducted and the state says of the 8,110 cumulative positive cases, 7,260 are fully recovered.
Of those 8,110 positive tests, 5,008 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 1,746 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 616 ases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 250 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, 72 cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 173 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code, two cases for the 88262 or north Lovington area zip code, 19 case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code and two cases for the 88264 or Maljamar area zip code.
With 8,110 cases, Lea County has had the second most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico, behind Chaves County which has 8,662 cases in the county Northwest of Lea County. In nearby Eddy County now has 6,523 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 1,842 cases and Curry has 4,944.
As of Wednesday, March 3, Gaines County had a cumulative total of 1,412 cases, with 4 of those active cases, 1,386 recovered, and 22 deaths, according to the South Plains Public Health District. Yoakum County had a cumulative total of 863 cases, with 9 of those active cases, 840 recovered, and 14 deaths.
On Saturday, Lea County Correctional Facility has the cumulative total of 727 cases at the private prison north of Hobbs that houses state inmates.
- 75 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 33 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 10 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 54 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 5 new cases in McKinley County
- 18 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 21 new cases in Sandoval County
- 13 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 16 new cases in Valencia County
- A female in her 20s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 288
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 727
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 229
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 220
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74