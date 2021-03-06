Lea County adds 54 reported COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Lea County added 54 reported COVID-19 cases on Saturday after a week of single digit or even no new cases of COVID-19, according to the N.M. Department of Health.

The COVID-19 positive cases for the week in Lea County are:

• Friday: 7 cases

• Thursday: 0 cases

• Wednesday: 5 cases

• Tuesday: 5 cases

• Monday: 7 cases

• Sunday: 1 case

• Saturday, Feb. 27: 2 cases

Lea County has had a cumulative total of 149 deaths related to COVID-19.

Lea County is currently at Yellow Level on the state’s reopening plan. Updated numbers and opening levels are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Since the state began tracking last year, Lea County has had 60,077 tests conducted and the state says of the 8,110 cumulative positive cases, 7,260 are fully recovered.

Of those 8,110 positive tests, 5,008 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 1,746 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 616 ases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 250 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, 72 cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 173 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code, two cases for the 88262 or north Lovington area zip code, 19 case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code and two cases for the 88264 or Maljamar area zip code.

With 8,110 cases, Lea County has had the second most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico, behind Chaves County which has 8,662 cases in the county Northwest of Lea County. In nearby Eddy County now has 6,523 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 1,842 cases and Curry has 4,944.

As of Wednesday, March 3, Gaines County had a cumulative total of 1,412 cases, with 4 of those active cases, 1,386 recovered, and 22 deaths, according to the South Plains Public Health District. Yoakum County had a cumulative total of 863 cases, with 9 of those active cases, 840 recovered, and 14 deaths.

On Saturday, Lea County Correctional Facility has the cumulative total of 727 cases at the private prison north of Hobbs that houses state inmates.

As of Saturday, there are 148 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Saturday, there are 155,000 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 288 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

75 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

33 new cases in Doña Ana County

10 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

54 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

18 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

21 new cases in Sandoval County

13 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

16 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Saturday reported ten additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 20s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.

A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,796.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Mar. 6 are:

88260 – 26

88240 – 18

88310 – 18

87123 – 10

88220 – 10

87031 – 9

87120 – 9

87053 – 8

87105 – 8

87114 – 8

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Lea County, two in San Juan County) – these have now been corrected. One death reported on Mar. 4 of a male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized was found to have been previously reported on Nov. 28 and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 186,742 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 53,036

Catron County: 83

Chaves County: 8,662

Cibola County: 2,767

Colfax County: 708

Curry County: 4,944

De Baca County: 132

Doña Ana County: 23,004

Eddy County: 6,523

Grant County: 1,516

Guadalupe County: 364

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 350

Lea County: 8,110

Lincoln County: 1,554

Los Alamos County: 486

Luna County: 3,117

McKinley County: 12,067

Mora County: 162

Otero County: 3,391

Quay County: 421

Rio Arriba County: 3,422

Roosevelt County: 1,842

Sandoval County: 10,961

San Juan County: 13,573

San Miguel County: 1,245

Santa Fe County: 9,649

Sierra County: 704

Socorro County: 1,226

Taos County: 1,556

Torrance County: 656

Union County: 237

Valencia County: 6,217

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 288

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 727

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 220

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

