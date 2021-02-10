Lea records three COVID-related deaths on Wednesday

Lea County added three reported deaths on Wednesday due to COVID-19, according to the N.M. Department of Health, and 12 new cases.

The department reports the deaths were: A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. With those death, Lea County has had a cumulative total of 126 deaths related to COVID-19. Lea County has had 52,169 tests conducted and the state says of the 7,918 cumulative positive cases, 5,178 are fully recovered. Of those 7,893 positive tests, 4,900 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 1,709 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 605 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 245 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, 72 cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 160 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code, two cases for the 88262 or north Lovington area zip code, 18 case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code and two cases for the 88264 or Maljamar area zip code. With 7,893 cases, Lea County has had the second most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico, behind Chaves County which has 8,367 cases in the county Northwest of Lea County. In nearby Eddy County now has 6,165 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 1,810 cases and Curry has 4,805. As of Friday, Feb. 9, Gaines County had a cumulative total of 1,402 cases, with 22 of those active cases, 1,359 recovered, and 21 deaths, according to the South Plains Public Health District. Yoakum County had a cumulative total of 855 cases, with 5 of those active cases, 836 recovered, and 14 deaths. On Wednesday, Lea County Correctional Facility has the cumulative total of 400 cases at the private prison north of Hobbs that houses state inmates. As of Wednesday, there are 379 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. As of Wednesday, there are 114,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 512 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

122 new cases in Bernalillo County

14 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

111 new cases in Doña Ana County

20 new cases in Eddy County

25 new cases in Grant County

12 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

13 new cases in McKinley County

22 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

29 new cases in San Juan County

14 new cases in San Miguel County

25 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

16 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported thirty-one additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sugar Hollow Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis.

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,461.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Feb. 10 are:

87121 – 23

88001 – 19

88012 – 16

88220 – 16

87401 – 14

88061 – 14

88310 – 14

88081 – 13

87120 – 12

87112 – 11

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Cibola County and one in Otero County) — these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 178,790 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 50,637

Catron County: 73

Chaves County: 8,367

Cibola County: 2,658

Colfax County: 682

Curry County: 4,805

De Baca County: 130

Doña Ana County: 21,760

Eddy County: 6,165

Grant County: 1,391

Guadalupe County: 339

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 330

Lea County: 7,930

Lincoln County: 1,475

Los Alamos County: 460

Luna County: 3,014

McKinley County: 11,776

Mora County: 150

Otero County: 3,036

Quay County: 409

Rio Arriba County: 3,311

Roosevelt County: 1,810

Sandoval County: 10,478

San Juan County: 13,241

San Miguel County: 1,167

Santa Fe County: 9,385

Sierra County: 675

Socorro County: 1,180

Taos County: 1,475

Torrance County: 613

Union County: 212

Valencia County: 5,959

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 400

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 117

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.