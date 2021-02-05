Lea adds 14 COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday

Lea County added one new reported death on Friday due to COVID-19, according to the N.M. Department of Health, and 14 new cases.

The department reports the one deaths was: A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions With that death, Lea County has had a cumulative total of 126 deaths related to COVID-19. Lea County has had 51,132 tests conducted and the state says of the 7,893 cumulative positive cases, 4,938 are fully recovered. Of those 7,893 positive tests, 4,4882 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 1,705 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 604 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 243 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, 72 cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 159 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code, two cases for the 88262 or north Lovington area zip code, 18 case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code and two cases for the 88264 or Maljamar area zip code. With 7,144 cases, Lea County has had the second most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico, behind Chaves County which has 8,320 cases in the county Northwest of Lea County. In nearby Eddy County now has 6,104 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 1,789 cases and Curry has 4,777. As of Friday, Feb. 5, Gaines County had a cumulative total of 1,394 cases, with 25 of those active cases, 1,348 recovered, and 21 deaths, according to the South Plains Public Health District. Yoakum County had a cumulative total of 852 cases, with 4 of those active cases, 834 recovered, and 14 deaths. On Friday, Lea County Correctional Facility has the cumulative total of 394 cases at the private prison north of Hobbs that houses state inmates. As of Friday, there are 396 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. As of Friday, there are 109,068 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 589 additional COVID-19 cases.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

174 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

24 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

11 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

82 new cases in Doña Ana County

28 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

27 new cases in McKinley County

13 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

51 new cases in Sandoval County

32 new cases in San Juan County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

16 new cases in Valencia County

14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

The Department of Health on Friday reported twenty-three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s. The individual was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was an inmate at the Lea County Correctional Facility.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,378.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Feb. 5 are:

87121 – 28

87144 – 21

87120 – 19

87105 – 18

87124 – 17

87401 – 16

88011 – 16

88220 – 16

88203 – 15

87114 – 14

Previously reported numbers included five cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, two in McKinley County, one in Santa Fe County) and two cases in Eddy County that were not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 176,793 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 50,015

Catron County: 73

Chaves County: 8,320

Cibola County: 2,622

Colfax County: 674

Curry County: 4,777

De Baca County: 130

Doña Ana County: 21,447

Eddy County: 6,104

Grant County: 1,325

Guadalupe County: 339

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 328

Lea County: 7,893

Lincoln County: 1,458

Los Alamos County: 460

Luna County: 2,984

McKinley County: 11,688

Mora County: 150

Otero County: 2,956

Quay County: 401

Rio Arriba County: 3,262

Roosevelt County: 1,789

Sandoval County: 10,337

San Juan County: 13,128

San Miguel County: 1,143

Santa Fe County: 9,291

Sierra County: 672

Socorro County: 1,159

Taos County: 1,467

Torrance County: 609

Union County: 212

Valencia County: 5,891

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 394

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 117

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.