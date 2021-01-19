First American Bank Spotlight on High School Athlete

During her junior year at Hobbs High School, J’Niah Williams played two sports as well as playing in the band. She was a starter on the volleyball team while also playing basketball.

Williams helped the Lady Eagles to a 5-1 mark in district play and the top seed in the district. She started out in the middle, defending and blocking before being moved to outside hitter where she could be used to send attacks toward the Lady Eagles’ opponents. In band, she played the clarinet and was All-State.

Heading into her senior year, Williams was planning to focus on just volleyball and band.

With high school sports not being allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams says she mostly misses being with her teammates and establishing the bonds they form while being together. She also misses spending time with her teammates at tournaments.

High school won’t be the end of Williams’ education as she plans to go to college. She wants to major in business or sports medicine. She hasn’t picked a school yet, but According to Williams, she “wants to go somewhere close, but not too close” to home.