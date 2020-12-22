Hobbsan accused of shooting at vehicle

A man told police he fired several shots at a vehicle to “save” a kidnapped woman, according to a police report.

Christopher Ray Webb, 42, of Hobbs, was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting at a truck multiple times while it attempted to flee.

According to a Hobbs Police Department criminal complaint, a driver and passenger were at a convenience store at the intersection of Dal Paso and Snyder streets and were talking in the vehicle when Webb came up to the vehicle.

The report states officers arrived on the scene to find Webb injured on the ground next to a Smith & Wesson .380, while the male driver and woman passenger had fled the scene.

As Webb was being transported to Lea Regional Hospital, the man and woman returned to the scene to talk to police.

“(The driver) exited the vehicle, he immediately told officers that he was shot at,” the report states.

The woman told police while she and the man talked in the parking lot an unknown male whose face was covered with a mask walked to the driver’s side and tried opening the door. The report states the man in the vehicle told officers while he stared at the male, later identified as Webb, he pointed a gun at the driver in the truck.

“(The driver) stated he then placed the vehicle in reverse and reversed the vehicle several feet away from its original location,” the report states. “(The driver) stated the male fired several rounds at his vehicle while he was reversing.”

The driver told police he accidentally side swiped the man “due to the male running after him.”

The report states the driver’s vehicle had a bullet ricochet on the front hood, a bullet hole in the front windshield, a shattered rear windshield, a bullet hole on the driver’s side mirror, and a bullet hole in the rear passenger seat headrest, according to the report.

The report also states Luis Almaguer, 39, of Hobbs, was arrested for an unrelated failure to appear warrant. Almaguer allegedly arrived at the store with Webb and was in the store during the incident.

Following his arrest, Almaguer allegedly confirmed Webb walked up to the vehicle and told the driver, “Get out of the truck. Open the door.”

“Luis stated (Webb) was also throwing hand gestures at the driver,” the report states.

After walking inside the store, Almaguer said he heard gunshots but was unsure who fired them, according to the report.

While at the hospital, Webb allegedly told polie he was trying to stop an ongoing kidnapping when he pulled his gun on the driver and passenger.

“Christopher stated that (the passenger) was kidnapped by (the driver) and was trying to save her,” the report states. “…Christopher stated when he opened the door, (the driver) pointed a gun at him.”

According to the report, Webb told police he grabbed the gun and admitted to firing several shots at the vehicle.

“During my interview with Christopher, he kept saying that this entire incident was a dream and was not sure if it actually happened,” the report states. “I confirmed through officers on scene that (the passenger) stated that she was not being held against her will.”

Webb was discharged from the hospital and arrested, he was allegedly found with over 36 grams of heroin and $2,017 in cash.

“Christopher told (officers) that the illegal contraband was for personal use,” the report states.

Webb was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated assault, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property, all fourth-degree felonies.

According to court records, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed for Webb to remain in pretrial detention. A hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday with Judge William Shoobridge in District Court.