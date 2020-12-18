Eunice Wells Fargo branch bank to close in March

The Wells Fargo branch in Eunice will permanently close its doors in March of 2021.

The Wells Fargo branch will close on March 10 at noon. Until then, the bank will operate normal business hours.

The nearest Wells Fargo location will be 20 miles away in Hobbs or in Jal.

Wells Fargo’s New Mexico Communications Advisor Franchesca Pancham explained the corporation evaluates branch networks and adjusts depending on customer use.

“This is not an easy decision or one that we take lightly,” Pancham said. “While branches continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs, we’re finding that more customers are often using our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch.”

Although the bank is closing, it is possible Wells Fargo will place an ATM in Eunice to compensate for the bank’s closure.

“We are conducting site searches for an ATM location in Eunice,” Pancham said. “Your business is our top priority, and it is our goal to make your banking as easy and convenient as possible.”

It is unknown if the employees of the Eunice branch will be hired at other branches of the bank in Lea County.

“At this time, we are reviewing staffing needs and will determine what impact this closure may have on team members at the Eunice Branch,” Pancham explained.

The Hobbs branch was closed due to a positive case of COVID-19. According to Pancham, an employee tested positive on Nov. 30 and the bank will remain closed until Dec. 15 to be compliant with public health guidelines.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has made special provisions for emergency temporary closures of bank branches with COVID-19 allowing them to stay closed for the 14 day quarantine period, according to Pancham.

The only other bank branch in Eunice is James Polk Stone Community Bank.