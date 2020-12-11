State reports record eight COVID related deaths in Lea County on Friday

Lea County had a record eight new reported deaths on Friday due to COVID-19, according to the N.M. Department of Health, bringing the total to 63 deaths for the county.

The department reports the eight deaths were:

• A female in her 50s.

• A female in her 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 70s.

• A second male in his 70s who was was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 80s.

• A second female in her 80s who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landmark at Desert Gardens facility in Hobbs.

• A male in his 80s who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landmark at Desert Gardens facility in Hobbs.

• A female in her 90s who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.

On Friday, Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs added three new cases, bringing the cumulative total of cases to 158 at the private prison north of Hobbs that houses state inmates.

The county added 117 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 66 on Thursday.

Lea County has had 36,634 tests conducted and the state says of the 5,214 cumulative positive cases, 2,062 are fully recovered.

Of those 5,214 positive tests, 3,335 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 1,073 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 424 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 126 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, 45 cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 72 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and 12 case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.

With 5,214 cases, Lea County has had the second most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico, behind Chaves County which now has 5,677 cases in the county Northwest of Lea County. In nearby Eddy County now has 3,538 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 1,163 cases and Curry has 3,570.

As of Thursday, Dec. 10, Gaines County had a cumulative total of 1,091 cases, with 161 of those active cases, 914 recovered, and 16 deaths, according to the South Plains Public Health District. Yoakum County had a cumulative total of 675 cases, with 110 of those active cases, 557 recovered, and eight deaths.

As of Friday, there are 932 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. There have been a total of 1,889 deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 42,415 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 1,707,040 tests and has had 116,565 positive cases.

New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 1,849 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 560 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 90 new cases in Chaves County

• 19 new cases in Cibola County

• 3 new cases in Colfax County

• 53 new cases in Curry County

• 1 new case in De Baca County

• 101 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 74 new cases in Eddy County

• 24 new cases in Grant County

• 2 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

• 117 new cases in Lea County

• 8 new cases in Lincoln County

• 2 new cases in Los Alamos County

• 25 new cases in Luna County

• 89 new cases in McKinley County

• 35 new cases in Otero County

• 8 new cases in Quay County

• 17 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 28 new cases in Roosevelt County

• 128 new cases in Sandoval County

• 208 new cases in San Juan County

• 11 new cases in San Miguel County

• 83 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 4 new cases in Sierra County

• 11 new cases in Socorro County

• 11 new cases in Taos County

• 6 new cases in Torrance County

• 12 new cases in Union County

• 108 new cases in Valencia County

• 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

• 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

• 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

• 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

• 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

The Department of Health on Friday reported forty-three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

• A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living Facility in Albuquerque.

• A female in her 30s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

• A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

• A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Arbors of Del Rey facility in Las Cruces.

• A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A second male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the CARC, Inc. facility in Carlsbad.

• A male in his 90s from Lincoln County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Atria Vista Del Rio facility in Albuquerque.

• A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 100s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

• A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

• A second male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.

• A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 90s from San Juan County.

• A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans home in Truth or Consequences.

• A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.

• A male in his 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center facility in Taos.

• A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center facility in Taos.

• A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

• A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,889.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 11, are:

• 87121 – 92

• 87105 – 77

• 87120 – 60

• 87031 – 56

• 87401 – 56

• 87114 – 50

• 88101 – 49

• 88203 – 49

• 87002 – 42

• 88260 – 40

Previously reported numbers included thirteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, four in Doña Ana County, two in Eddy County, three in Sandoval County, one in San Juan County) and two cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in San Juan County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 116,565 COVID-19 cases:

• Bernalillo County: 33,137

• Catron County: 51

• Chaves County: 5,677

• Cibola County: 1,873

• Colfax County: 358

• Curry County: 3,570

• De Baca County: 70

• Doña Ana County: 15,203

• Eddy County: 3,538

• Grant County: 623

• Guadalupe County: 201

• Harding County: 7

• Hidalgo County: 208

• Lea County: 5,214

• Lincoln County: 915

• Los Alamos County: 196

• Luna County: 2,143

• McKinley County: 8,217

• Mora County: 62

• Otero County: 1,803

• Quay County: 300

• Rio Arriba County: 1,693

• Roosevelt County: 1,163

• Sandoval County: 6,446

• San Juan County: 7,596

• San Miguel County: 560

• Santa Fe County: 6,193

• Sierra County: 437

• Socorro County: 755

• Taos County: 976

• Torrance County: 395

• Union County: 167

• Valencia County: 3,899

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 236

• Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 119

• Lea County Correctional Facility: 158

• Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 148

• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 95

• Otero County Prison Facility: 471

• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 133

• Roswell Correctional Center: 225

• Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 182

• Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 60

• Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4