Wells Fargo bank in Hobbs closed until Dec. 15 due to COVID

The only Wells Fargo bank location in Hobbs closed its doors this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the Hobbs branch of Wells Fargo closed for two weeks after an unnamed employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The bank will remain closed until Dec. 15, according to Franchesca Pancham, communications advisor for Wells Fargos in New Mexico.

“The employee’s health is being closely monitored by their doctor, and we wish our colleague a full and speedy recovery and will provide our full support,” Pancham said. “All employees based in the branch who were in prolonged, close contact with the affected individual have been asked not to come into the office in accordance with public health guidance.”

Pancham said the branch activated safety protocols quickly after the positive case was identified and deep cleaned the building. All public health guidance are being following.

“In all open branches, we have in place measures to ensure we can serve our customers and keep our branches safe,” Pancham said.

Measures in place include utilizing drive-ups, offering some services by appointment only, using protective barriers, enacting social distancing measures, requiring customers and employees to wear face coverings, and performing enhanced cleaning.

Pancham did not respond before press time to explain when the employee tested positive or if any bank customers were exposed.

Other Lea County Wells Fargo locations include Lovington at 601 S. Main Avenue, Eunice at 911 Main Street, Denver City at 221 N. Avenue B, Jal at 236 Main Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, all remaining Lea County locations are open for drive-up.