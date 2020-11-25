Lea County adds 95 new COVID cases

Headed into the Thanksgiving weekend, Lea County had a cumulative total of 3,927 COVID-19 cases, according to the N.M. Department Health.

Of those, the department said 1,563 have fully recovered and the county has had 40 COVID-19 related deaths. So far, the county has had 31,996 tests conducted to check for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the state reported Lea County added 95 new positive cases and from Nov. 10-23, the county has a positivity rate of 28.4%.

Of those 3,927 positive tests, 2,578 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 746 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 328 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 95 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, 25 cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 48 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and 11 case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.

With 3,927 cases, Lea County has had the second most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 2,755 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 943 cases and Curry has 3,012. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 4,216 cases, and leads all southeastern N.M. counties.

In Texas on Wednesday, the South Plains Public Health District reports Gaines County has had 936 cumulative cases, with 396 active cases, 16 new cases, 723 recovered cases and 13 deaths. Yoakum County has had 601 cumulative cases, with 188 active cases, 12 new cases, 406 recovered cases and 7 deaths.

As of Wednesday, there are 776 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. There have been a total of 1,290 deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 26,835 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 1,409,823 tests and has had 70,451 positive cases.

As of Wednesday, hospitals in Lea County reported they had 14 patients in the last seven days seeking treatment due to COVID-19. Some of those patients have been discharged, meaning they were sent home, or others may have been transfered outside Lea County for further treatment, remain hospitalized in Lea County or died. In the prior week, Lea County hospitals saw 20 patients over the course of seven days seeking treatment for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs added no new cases, so the cumulative total of cases remains 146 at the private prison north of Hobbs that houses state inmates.

As of Wednesday, there are 897 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Wednesday, there are 30,170 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health out of 88,102 cases. There have been 1,451 COVID-19 related deaths.

New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 1,873 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

576 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

124 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Colfax County

36 new cases in Curry County

223 new cases in Doña Ana County

35 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

95 new cases in Lea County

23 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

116 new cases in McKinley County

25 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

37 new cases in Rio Arriba County

22 new cases in Roosevelt County

130 new cases in Sandoval County

116 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

114 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

28 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

59 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported twenty-three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 20s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Artesia.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.

A female in her 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,451.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 25, are:

87121 – 100

87114 – 69

88201 – 62

88240 – 62

87105 – 57

87507 – 50

87111 – 45

87120 – 44

87401 – 43

88203 – 43

Previously reported numbers included thirteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County, two in Cibola County, one in Eddy County, one in Lincoln County, one in Luna County, one in Roosevelt County, three in Santa Fe County) and five cases in Doña Ana that were not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 88,102 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 23,734

Catron County: 34

Chaves County: 4,216

Cibola County: 1,532

Colfax County: 170

Curry County: 3,012

De Baca County: 38

Doña Ana County: 12,694

Eddy County: 2,755

Grant County: 447

Guadalupe County: 115

Harding County: 5

Hidalgo County: 175

Lea County: 3,927

Lincoln County: 714

Los Alamos County: 122

Luna County: 1,854

McKinley County: 6,648

Mora County: 34

Otero County: 1,308

Quay County: 217

Rio Arriba County: 1,196

Roosevelt County: 943

Sandoval County: 4,535

San Juan County: 5,515

San Miguel County: 386

Santa Fe County: 4,614

Sierra County: 291

Socorro County: 569

Taos County: 755

Torrance County: 277

Union County: 107

Valencia County: 2,602

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 382

Otero County Prison Facility: 426

Otero County Processing Center: 193

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 203

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 66

Lea County Correctional Facility: 146

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 94

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 53

Otero County Prison Facility: 475

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104

Roswell Correctional Center: 223

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 146

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.