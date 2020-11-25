Lea County adds 95 new COVID cases

Headed into the Thanksgiving weekend, Lea County had a cumulative total of 3,927 COVID-19 cases, according to the N.M. Department Health.
Of those, the department said 1,563 have fully recovered and the county has had 40 COVID-19 related deaths. So far, the county has had 31,996 tests conducted to check for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the state reported Lea County added 95 new positive cases and from Nov. 10-23, the county has a positivity rate of 28.4%.
Of those 3,927 positive tests, 2,578 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 746 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 328 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 95 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, 25 cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 48 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and 11 case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.
With 3,927 cases, Lea County has had the second most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 2,755 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 943 cases and Curry has 3,012. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 4,216 cases, and leads all southeastern N.M. counties.
In Texas on Wednesday, the South Plains Public Health District reports Gaines County has had 936 cumulative cases, with 396 active cases, 16 new cases, 723 recovered cases and 13 deaths. Yoakum County has had 601 cumulative cases, with 188 active cases, 12 new cases, 406 recovered cases and 7 deaths.
As of Wednesday, there are 776 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. There have been a total of 1,290 deaths related to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 26,835 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 1,409,823 tests and has had 70,451 positive cases.
As of Wednesday, hospitals in Lea County reported they had 14 patients in the last seven days seeking treatment due to COVID-19. Some of those patients have been discharged, meaning they were sent home, or others may have been transfered outside Lea County for further treatment, remain hospitalized in Lea County or died. In the prior week, Lea County hospitals saw 20 patients over the course of seven days seeking treatment for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs added no new cases, so the cumulative total of cases remains 146 at the private prison north of Hobbs that houses state inmates.
- 576 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 124 new cases in Chaves County
- 21 new cases in Cibola County
- 11 new cases in Colfax County
- 36 new cases in Curry County
- 223 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 35 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 95 new cases in Lea County
- 23 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 19 new cases in Luna County
- 116 new cases in McKinley County
- 25 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 37 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 22 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 130 new cases in Sandoval County
- 116 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 114 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 28 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 59 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 20s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Artesia.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.
- A female in her 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
- 87121 – 100
- 87114 – 69
- 88201 – 62
- 88240 – 62
- 87105 – 57
- 87507 – 50
- 87111 – 45
- 87120 – 44
- 87401 – 43
- 88203 – 43
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 382
- Otero County Prison Facility: 426
- Otero County Processing Center: 193
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 203
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 66
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 146
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 94
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 53
- Otero County Prison Facility: 475
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104
- Roswell Correctional Center: 223
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 146
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
