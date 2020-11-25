Businesses stepping up for Thanksgiving

This year has been tougher than most with the COVID-19 pandemic but businesses in Lea County have shown support by lessening the burden and cost of Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.

This week is filled with many businesses trying to offer Thanksgiving turkeys, food boxes and hope to those in the community.

Silva Law Firm is giving away hundreds of turkeys to those in need.

“I recognize that this year has been tough on a lot of families,” attorney Mark Baraibar said. “The need to take care of one another is greater than ever. In order to help bring a little relief this Thanksgiving, we are giving away 200 frozen turkeys.”

The law firm gives back to the community every year, but this year employees are delivering turkeys to those who are unable to leave the home.

“This year it seems like there is more need than ever,” Baraibar said. “This is the first year I am actually delivering them. I have a couple staff members delivering right now.”

Baraibar explained supporting the community will help get the community and individuals through the hard times.

The vouchers are first come, first serve and people can call the firm if they need to have a turkey delivered.

For more information about getting a voucher, call Silva Law Firm at 575-391-0235.

MAMA E’S FOOD TRUCK is offering a drive-thru Thanksgiving meal giveaway. On Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Aka To Kuro Martial Arts School at 1011 E. Bender Blvd. vehicles can line up to get their “huge” double serving plates of Mama E’s Thanksgiving meal.

Owner of ATK Esther Bratcher said cars can line up and receive a meal for every person in the vehicle. A door drop will also be available for anyone unable to drive to get the food and will need to call ahead to receive a meal.

Emily Aranda-Dominguez (Mama E) further explained that even if someone is quarantining at home, a plate can be taken to their door. As of Monday afternoon, Mama E’s has already received approximately 100 calls about Thanksgiving delivery.

Mama E offering food to the community is a way to show they are not alone and support is available for those who need it.

“For me I just want people to know they are important and that they are loved,” Mama E said. “To me, it is an honor and a privilege to be able to give back.”

Mama E started making the community Thanksgiving dinner three years ago and thought the holiday was forgotten about, right before Christmas.

“It kind of gets lost in there,” Mama E explained. “There are so many people alone or in need. To me, Thanksgiving is my favorite actually.”

Mama E hopes to “love on” the people and give them hope during the hard times the COVID-19 pandemic has brought.

Last year Mama E served 300 people, this year she thinks that she can serve around 400 people.

“When I give I want to give more and it is, like, bigger the next year,” Mama E said. “There is something about giving and helping, nothing compares to it for me.”

For Mama E’s food truck the love she gives to the community comes from God and is a way for her to serve.

“As always, ALL glory to God,” Mama E said.

Mama E’s can be reached at 575-605-0919 about Thursday’s drive-thru Thanksgiving.

ISAIAH’S KITCHEN continues with the drive-thru theme but also allows people to walk up to receive a traditional thanksgiving meal.

“We appreciate the community,” executive director Renee Madron said. She added that without the community’s support Isaiah’s Kitchen would not be able to serve. “This is our 28th year of serving Thanksgiving.”

The soup kitchen usually provides approximately 150 meals on Thanksgiving, but with the economic woes Madron thinks it should increase. Four employees will serve everyone who comes to get a Thanksgiving meal and estimates over 300 people will be served a meal. Madron explained because of COVID-19 no volunteers are able to work.

Isaiah’s Kitchen will be serving from 12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday. Throughout the year, Isaiah’s serves the community Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information call Isaiah’s Kitchen at 575-393-4125.

LAW ENFORCEMENT is also getting involved this Thanksgiving. The Jal Police Department is collecting non-perishable items to give out to families in need this Thanksgiving.

Brandi Martinez, dispatch supervisor at the Jal Police Department said she and Detective Mary Montez are working to get items to those in need. She explained they encourage donations of non-perishable and Thanksgiving-themed items.

“We’re not turning anything down because if families are in need it doesn’t matter as long as they get something,” Martinez said.

Anyone can donate until today (Nov. 24) and donations will be given out on Nov. 25 to families who have been recommended to the JPD.

“With the COVID situation and the state shutting down, we know how hard it is for a lot of people who are not essential workers and stuck at home without income at the moment,” Martinez explained. “We just wanted to reach out and help our community the best we could.”

Martinez explained a lot of people have donated to the department, so far, and 10 recommended families are set to receive food boxes.

“We’re always accepting more if someone steps forward and offers a family name that we can help,” Martinez explained.

For more information call JPD at 575-395-2501.

Also in Jal, COLE’S DINER is also offering a Thanksgiving drive-thru, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. For the Cole Family, the diner is more than just about feeding the community.

“It is not just a diner, we consider it a ministry,” Jal Chamber of Commerce Director and part owner Cole’s Diner, Joe Cole said. “There is a lot of people in town that can’t get out because of COVID.”

Delivery will be available to those in need, others can get curbside service at 242 S Main St.

“It’s all about Jesus and that’s why we serve,” Cole said. “That’s why we do what we do, because of what he did for us.”

For more information about Cole’s Diner Thanksgiving Dinner, call 575-395-2196.

Many other organizations like Pioneer Title, The Salvation Army, Cissy’s Food Ministry, Eunice First Baptist Church, also gave food boxes or vouchers to help the community for Thanksgiving.