Lea County sees another day of record COVID positives

Lea County and the state of New Mexico set new records of COVID positives Wednesday with the county adding 123 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The county has had 30,128 tests conducted and the state says of the 3,222 cumulative positive cases, 1,296 are fully recovered — a number the state has not updated in days.

Of those 3,222 positive tests, 2,074 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 665 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 282 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 80 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, 20 cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 44 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and six case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.

With 3,222 cases, Lea County has had the second most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 2,297 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 768 cases and Curry has 2,516. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 3,452 cases, and leads all southeastern N.M. counties.

As of Wednesday, there are 776 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. There have been a total of 1,290 deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 26,835 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 1,409,823 tests and has had 70,451 positive cases.

As of Wednesday, hospitals in Lea County reported they had 20 patients in the last seven days seeking treatment due to COVID-19. Some of those patients have been discharged, meaning they were sent home, or others may have been transfered outside Lea County for further treatment, remain hospitalized in Lea County or died. In the prior week, Lea County hospitals saw 13 patients over the course of seven days seeking treatment for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs added no new cases, so the cumulative total of cases remains 121 at the private prison north of Hobbs that houses state inmates.

New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 2,897 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 993 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 5 new cases in Catron County

• 191 new cases in Chaves County

• 45 new cases in Cibola County

• 10 new cases in Colfax County

• 89 new cases in Curry County

• 2 new cases in De Baca County

• 438 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 46 new cases in Eddy County

• 19 new cases in Grant County

• 16 new cases in Guadalupe County

• 123 new cases in Lea County

• 15 new cases in Lincoln County

• 5 new cases in Los Alamos County

• 34 new cases in Luna County

• 74 new cases in McKinley County

• 3 new cases in Mora County

• 50 new cases in Otero County

• 5 new cases in Quay County

• 50 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 16 new cases in Roosevelt County

• 179 new cases in Sandoval County

• 45 new cases in San Juan County

• 10 new cases in San Miguel County

• 197 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 9 new cases in Sierra County

• 11 new cases in Socorro County

• 36 new cases in Taos County

• 3 new cases in Torrance County

• 138 new cases in Valencia County

• 36 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

• 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported twenty-six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Guadalupe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque.

A male New Mexico Corrections Department inmate in his 80s at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male New Mexico Corrections Department inmate in his 40s at the Roswell Correctional Center. The individual was hospitalized.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County, one in Santa Fe County) and two cases in Rio Arriba County that have been identified as out-of-state residents – these have now been corrected. One case previously reported among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center has been determined to be in Cibola County and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 70,451 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 18,425

Catron County: 22

Chaves County: 3,452

Cibola County: 1,106

Colfax County: 110

Curry County: 2,516

De Baca County: 27

Doña Ana County: 10,789

Eddy County: 2,297

Grant County: 348

Guadalupe County: 87

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 148

Lea County: 3,222

Lincoln County: 557

Los Alamos County: 98

Luna County: 1,613

McKinley County: 5,438

Mora County: 25

Otero County: 972

Quay County: 161

Rio Arriba County: 885

Roosevelt County: 768

Sandoval County: 3,338

San Juan County: 4,561

San Miguel County: 304

Santa Fe County: 3,542

Sierra County: 211

Socorro County: 446

Taos County: 537

Torrance County: 191

Union County: 58

Valencia County: 1,855