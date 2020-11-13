Hobbs schools will go to all remote learning after Thanksgiving

Hobbs High School eagle

Hobbs Municipal Schools elementary school students will return to 100% remote learning after Thanksgiving Break, according to an announcement made Thursday by HMS Superintendent TJ Parks. The move comes ahead of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s press conference today, where she is expected to enact further restrictions on the state.

Citing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Lea County and travel restrictions requiring a 14-day quarantine, Parks said Pre-K through third grade students who have been attending school once a week since early fall will now spend that day in online classrooms.

At-home learning for those grades is currently scheduled to continue through Dec. 18, which is the end of the first semester.

In the meantime, special needs students who are currently in face-to-face instruction will have a two-week Thanksgiving Break.

Those students will return to school on Dec. 7 and follow their regular schedule.

In addition, NMAA-sanctioned activities will continue in 4:1 pods as long as the students/teachers have not traveled or hosted travelers from out of state — a circumstance that either way would result in a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

In making Thursday’s announcement, Parks called the decision to halt the district’s already limited face-to-face instruction difficult, but explained the safety and well being of students and staff is a number one priority.

HMS will continue to provide updates as circumstances change and the district receives new information.