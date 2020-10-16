Lea County adds 54 new COVID cases on Friday

Lea County added 54 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 28 cases on Thursday and 16 cases on Wednesday.

On Friday, Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs added one new cases, bringing the cumulative total of cases to 76 at the private prison north of Hobbs that houses state inmates.

Lea County has had 21,658 tests conducted and the state says of the 1,767 cumulative positive cases, 908 are fully recovered.

Of those 1,767 positive tests, 968 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 409 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 152 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 41 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, 15 cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 31 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and three case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.

With 1,767 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 1,125 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 373 cases and Curry has 1,231. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 1,687 cases.

As of Thursday, Oct. 15, Gaines County had a cumulative total of 454 cases, with 93of those active cases, 354 recovered, and seven deaths, according to the South Plains Public Health District. Yoakum County had a cumulative total of 283 cases, with 38 of those active cases, 241 recovered, and four deaths.

As of Friday, there are 168 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Friday, there are 19,613 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 1,035,851 tests and has had 35,770 positive cases.

New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 819 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

178 new cases in Bernalillo County

26 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

76 new cases in Curry County

146 new cases in Doña Ana County

36 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

54 new cases in Lea County

16 new cases in Lincoln County

30 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

23 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

42 new cases in Sandoval County

29 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

39 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

23 new cases in Valencia County

31 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

20 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The Department of Health on Friday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Heartfelt Manor Assisted Living in Roswell.

A female in her teens from Eddy County.

A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 928.

Previously reported numbers included seven cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, three in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Santa Fe County) – these now have been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 35,770 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 8,605

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,687

Cibola County: 487

Colfax County: 41

Curry County: 1,231

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 4,500

Eddy County: 1,125

Grant County: 159

Guadalupe County: 37

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 111

Lea County: 1,767

Lincoln County: 283

Los Alamos County: 37

Luna County: 558

McKinley County: 4,454

Mora County: 13

Otero County: 342

Quay County: 86

Rio Arriba County: 432

Roosevelt County: 373

Sandoval County: 1,664

San Juan County: 3,565

San Miguel County: 132

Santa Fe County: 1,312

Sierra County: 73

Socorro County: 155

Taos County: 165

Torrance County: 91

Union County: 38

Valencia County: 725

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 40

Lea County Correctional Facility: 76

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 25

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.