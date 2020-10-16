Lea County adds 54 new COVID cases on Friday

Lea County added 54 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 28 cases on Thursday and 16 cases on Wednesday.
On Friday, Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs added one new cases, bringing the cumulative total of cases to 76 at the private prison north of Hobbs that houses state inmates.
Lea County has had 21,658 tests conducted and the state says of the 1,767 cumulative positive cases, 908 are fully recovered.
Of those 1,767 positive tests, 968 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 409 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 152 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 41 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, 15 cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 31 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and three case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.
With 1,767 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 1,125 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 373 cases and Curry has 1,231. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 1,687 cases.
As of Thursday, Oct. 15, Gaines County had a cumulative total of 454 cases, with 93of those active cases, 354 recovered, and seven deaths, according to the South Plains Public Health District. Yoakum County had a cumulative total of 283 cases, with 38 of those active cases, 241 recovered, and four deaths.
As of Friday, there are 19,613 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 1,035,851 tests and has had 35,770 positive cases.
- 178 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 26 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 76 new cases in Curry County
- 146 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 36 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 54 new cases in Lea County
- 16 new cases in Lincoln County
- 30 new cases in Luna County
- 5 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 23 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 42 new cases in Sandoval County
- 29 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 39 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 23 new cases in Valencia County
- 31 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 20 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Heartfelt Manor Assisted Living in Roswell.
- A female in her teens from Eddy County.
- A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 40
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 76
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 25
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.