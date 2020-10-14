Bond questions on the November ballot

The following three general obligation (GO) bond questions will appear on all ballots for the General Election on November 3, 2020:

Bond Question A:

“The 2020 Capital Projects General Obligation Bond Act authorizes the issuance and sale of senior citizen facility improvement, construction and equipment acquisition bonds. Shall the state be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed thirty-three million two hundred ninety-two thousand one hundred forty-one dollars ($33,292,141) to make capital expenditures for certain senior citizen facility improvement construction and equipment acquisition projects and provide for a general property tax imposition and levy for the payment of principal of, interest on and expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the bonds and the collection of the tax as permitted by law?”

For: ______ Against: ______

BOND ISSUE A, in an amount not to exceed thirty-three million two hundred ninety-two thousand one hundred forty-one dollars ($33,292,141) to make capital expenditures for certain senior citizen facility improvement, construction and equipment acquisition;

The following projects have been specifically designated for funding by the sale of Bond Issue A:

Acoma Pueblo Senior Center-Ren $68,225; Acoma Pueblo Senior Center-Vehicles $109,476; Alamo Senior Center-Vehicles $76,000; Alamo Senior Center-Equip $36,503; Alb Casa Kitchen Site-Vehicles $52,320; Anthony Community Center-Vehicles $249,000; Aztec Senior Center-Ren $363,000; Baahaali CHP Senior Center-Ren $810,000; Baca CHP Senior Center-Improve Code $22,000; Barelas Senior Center-Ren $114,400; Belen Senior Center-Vehicles $260,000; Bernalillo Senior Center-Vehicles $20,250; Bonnie Dallas Senior Center-Equip $51,160; Bonnie Dallas Senior Ctr-Improve Code $65,000; Bonnie Dallas Senior Center-Ren $200,000; Carrizozo Senior center-Vehicles $45,822 Chichilta CHP Senior Ctr-Improve Code $950,000; Cimarron Senior Center-Vehicles $55,000; Crownpoint CHP Sr Ctr-Improve Code $880,000; Crown-point CHP Senior Center-Ren $101,100; Crystal CHP Senior Center-Vehicles $50,000; Del Rio Senior Center-Construct $200,000; Deming Senior Center-Renovate $22,876; Deming Senior Center-Ren $255,092; Deming Senior Center-Vehicles $140,170; Dona Ana Community Center-Ren $100,000; Eagle Nest Senior Center-Ren $274,800; East Mesa/Sage Café Sr Ctr-Construct $930,000; Ena Mitchell Senior Center-Equip $29,777; Gallup Senior Center-Equip $20,000; Gallup Senior Center-Vehicles $75,000; Gila Senior Center-Ren $50,000; Gila Senior Center-Vehicles $67,826; Highland Senior Center-Ren $359,200; Highland Senior Center-Vehicles $81,782; Hillcrest Senior Center-Construct $4,703,946; Hondo Senior Center-Equip $42,240; Hondo Senior Center-Vehicles $22,172; Isleta Pueblo Elder Center-Construct $370,000; Isleta Pueblo Elder Center-Vehicles $75,000; La Loma Senior Center-Vehicles $50,365; Lake Arthur Joy Center-Ren $93,833; Las Vegas Senior Center-Code $315,000; Las Vegas Senior Center-Improve Code $1,135,700; Las Vegas Senior Center-Ren $50,000; Logan Senior Center-Ren $40,000; Logan Senior Center-Vehicles $48,109; Magdalena Senior Center-Improve Code $33,755; Manuelito CHP Senior Center-Plan $110,000; Mariano Lake CHP Senior Ctr-Construct $1,614,293; Mary Esther Gonzales Sr Ctr-Construc $2,484,852; Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Ctr-Plan $358,865; Mary Esther Gonzales Sr Ctr-Vehicles $827,000; Meadowlark Senior Center-Ren $301,716; Meadowlark Senior Center-Vehicles $119,788; Melrose Senior Center-Vehicles $30,000;Mexican Springs CHP Sr Ctr-Improve Code $213,000; Midway Joy Center-Ren $84,716; Midway Joy Center-Vehicles $51,728; Mimbres Senior Center-Ren $50,000; Munson Senior Center-Construct $974,000; Nageezi Senior Center-Plan $338,710; Palo Duro Senior Center-Vehicles $81,782.

Bond Question B:

“The 2020 Capital Projects General Obligation Bond Act authorizes the issuance and sale of library acquisition bonds. Shall the state be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed nine million seven hundred fifty-one thousand four hundred thirty-three dollars ($9,751,433) to make capital expenditures for academic, public school, tribal and public library resource acquisitions and provide for a general property tax imposition and levy for the payment of principal of, interest on and expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the bonds and the collection of the tax as permitted by law?

For: ______ Against: ______

BOND ISSUE B, in an amount not to exceed nine million, five hundred dollars ($9,500,000) to make capital expenditures for academic, public school, tribal and public library resource acquisitions;

The following projects have been specifically designated for funding by the sale of Bond Issue B:

Cultural Affairs Department: $3 million for equipment, library furniture, fixtures and supplemental library resource acquisitions, including print, non-print and electronic resources, collaborative library resources and information technology projects, and for the purchase and installation of broadband internet equipment and infrastructure at non-tribal public libraries statewide; and $500 thousand for equipment, library furniture, fixtures and supplemental library resource acquisitions, including print, non-print and electronic resources, collaborative library resources and information technology projects, and for the purchase and installation of broadband internet equipment and infrastructure at tribal libraries statewide.

Higher Education Department: $3 million for supplemental library resource acquisitions, including books, equipment, electronic resources and collaborative library resources and information technology projects, for academic libraries statewide.

Bond Question C:

“The 2020 Capital Projects General Obligation Bond Act authorizes the issuance and sale of higher education, special schools and tribal schools capital improvement and acquisition bonds. Shall the state be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed one hundred fifty-six million three hundred fifty-eight thousand four hundred seventy-five dollars ($156,358,475) to make capital expenditures for certain higher education, special schools and tribal schools capital improvements and acquisitions and provide for a general property tax imposition and levy for the payment of principal of, interest on and expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the bonds and the collection of the tax as permitted by law?

For: ______ Against:______

BOND ISSUE C, in an amount not to exceed one hundred fifty-five million, nine hundred seventy-three thousand, nine hundred sixty-seven dollars ($155,973,967) to make capital expenditures for certain higher education, special schools and tribal schools.

The following higher education, special schools and tribal schools have been specifically designated for funding by the sale of Bond C:

NMJC Safety & Security Improve $2,000,000; NMJC Watson Hall Ren $2,000,000; CCC Roof & Parking Lot Improvement $750,000; CCC Security Improvement -GO $325,000; CNMCC Student Svcs Fclty Construct $13,000,000; Dine College Shiprock Agr Mltprps Ctr-Const $1,300,000; ENMU Infrastructure Upgrades $1,000,000; ENMU Roosevelt Science Hall PH2-GO $7,000,000; ENMU Roswell Surveillance & Lighting Sys Equip $1,800,000; ENMU Ruidoso Nexus Video Infra PH 2 & 3 $1,500,000; IAIA Academic & Museum Collection Facility-Ren $700,000; LCC HVAC Improve $1,000,000; MCC Central Student Service Ctr Ren Phase 2 $400,000; Navajo Tech Univ Science & Trades Bldg Ren $1,400,000; NMBVI Tapia Building Ren $938,967; NMHU Sininger Hall Ren $7,000,000; NMIMT Kelly Hall Construction $10,000,000; NMMI Roofs Ren $3,000,000; NMSD Dining Hall Ren PH 3 $5,300,000; NMSU Agr Sci Ctr Improve Statewide $3,000,000; NMSU Agr Sci Research Fclties Modernize $18,000,000; NMSU Milton Hall Data Ctr Upgrade & Replace $3,000,000; NMSU Alamogordo Mechanical Duct Work $900,000; NMSU Alamogordo Physical Plant Bldg Ren $900,000; NMSU Carlsbad Site, Parking & Infra Improve $1,500,000; NMSU Dona Ana Security & Infra Improve $1,860,000; NMSU Grants Martinez Hall Ren $1,300,000; NNMSS Parking Drain & Infra Improve $2,500,000; SFCC Infra Improve $2,000,000; SFIS Storm Drain & Infra Improve $700,000; SIPI Infra Improve $1,000,000; SJC Infra Improve $3,500,000; UNM Academic & Research Infra Improve $13,200,000; UNM Health Sci Ctr Nursing Bldg Construct $30,000,000; UNM Gallup Ctr for Career Tech Ren $3,000,000; UNM Los Alamos Workforce Dvlp & Cte Lab Ren $1,700,000; UNM Taos Klauer Campus Site Improve $2,000,000; UNM Valencia Fire Safety Improve $1,500,000; WNMU Harlan & Fleming Ren & Infra Improve $4,000,000.