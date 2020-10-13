Lea County had its 28th COVID death

Lea County had its 28 death on Saturday due to COVID-19, according to the N.M. Department of Health.

The department reports the death was a male in his 80’s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

On Sunday, Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs added 22 new cases, bringing the cumulative total of cases to 75 at the private prison north of Hobbs that houses state inmates.

The county added 36 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 11 cases on Saturday, 6 new cases on Sunday and 13 cases on Monday.

Lea County has had 21,185 tests conducted and the state says of the 1,649 cumulative positive cases, 853 are fully recovered.

Of those 1,649 positive tests, 968 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 409 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 152 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 41 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, 15 cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 31 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and three case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.

With 1,649 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 1,040 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 344 cases and Curry has 1,093. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 1,551 cases.

As of Friday, Oct. 9, Gaines County had a cumulative total of 413 cases, with 76 of those active cases, 330 recovered, and seven deaths, according to the South Plains Public Health District. Yoakum County had a cumulative total of 277 cases, with 48 of those active cases, 225 recovered, and four deaths.

As of Monday, there are 127 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Monday, there are 18,791 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 1,002,906 tests and has had 33,362 positive cases.

New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 389 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 130 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 19 new cases in Chaves County

• 13 new cases in Curry County

• 83 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 21 new cases in Eddy County

• 1 new case in Guadalupe County

• 13 new cases in Lea County

• 16 new cases in Luna County

• 11 new cases in McKinley County

• 6 new cases in Otero County

• 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 16 new cases in Sandoval County

• 12 new cases in San Juan County

• 5 new cases in San Miguel County

• 19 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 3 new cases in Sierra County

• 6 new cases in Taos County

• 5 new cases in Valencia County

• 3 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

• 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

• 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Monday reported four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

• A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

• A female in her 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 915.

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Roosevelt County, one in Santa Fe County); four cases that were not lab-confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County); two cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County, one in Luna County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 33,362 COVID-19 cases:

• Bernalillo County: 7,808

• Catron County: 9

• Chaves County: 1,551

• Cibola County: 466

• Colfax County: 41

• Curry County: 1,093

• De Baca County: 1

• Doña Ana County: 4,108

• Eddy County: 1,040

• Grant County: 146

• Guadalupe County: 37

• Harding County: 1

• Hidalgo County: 108

• Lea County: 1,649

• Lincoln County: 260

• Los Alamos County: 37

• Luna County: 507

• McKinley County: 4,420

• Mora County: 9

• Otero County: 306

• Quay County: 79

• Rio Arriba County: 422

• Roosevelt County: 344

• Sandoval County: 1,535

• San Juan County: 3,474

• San Miguel County: 120

• Santa Fe County: 1,199

• Sierra County: 67

• Socorro County: 141

• Taos County: 160

• Torrance County: 89

• Union County: 37

• Valencia County: 656

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 38

• Lea County Correctional Facility: 75

• Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

• Otero County Prison Facility: 472

• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

• Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

• Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.