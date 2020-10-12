Library Patrons of the Year: Mother, son honored as active Hobbs Library participants

Veronica Silvey and her 9-year-old son (seemingly soon to be 100) Gregory, have been named Hobbs Public Library Patrons of the Year.

The Silveys are part of an HPL tradition that began in 1960. Members of the library staff nominate patrons and when all nominations are in, library stafff vote again, for the recipients of the award. The executive director of the library then takes the name of the winner to the Library Board for approval.

Veronica Silvey is a native Hobbsan, who said she has always loved the Hobbs library and now that she has a child, she wants him to love the library as much as she does.

“We go to the library at least once a week,” Silvey said. “And we participate in every program we can. Gregory participates in the youth activities and I participate in the adult activities. And now that Gregory is going to school on-line the library is even more important to us.”

Silvey’s most recent read is “Becoming,” by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“It’s a great book, easy to read. I would recommend it anyone,” Silvey said.

Gregory is immersed in a series of books about “The Haunted Library.” He participated in the summer reading program and received several books as a result of his efforts.

Silvey said she and Gregory were “very surprised” to be chosen Patrons of the Year.

“The library staff are so welcoming and so helpful with anything we need,” Silvey said. “We’ve been on several of the virtual tours and those were fun and I learned a lot that I didn’t know. I would like to see more people make use of the library.”

“I love coming here, and I love all the books I can read,” Gregory told the News-Sun.

Gregory also said he can’t wait until the lower level courtyard is once again opened for people to sit outside. The courtyard has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic caused closures starting in April.

Executive director of the Hobbs library, Sandy Farrell said she is always pleased to congratulate a newly chosen Patron the Year.

“They are always families or individuals who have been enthusiastic participants in library activities,” Farrell said.

Farrell said the Silveys will receive a framed certificate with their names on it. Their names will also be added to the plaque displaying winners of the award since it began in 1960. They will also be entitled to choose a book to be placed in the library. A book plate will identify it as a gift from the Silveys.

“We are so pleased to welcome the Silveys each time they come in,” Farrell said. “We want everyone to enjoy coming to the library.”

