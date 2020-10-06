Man arrested for shooting at HPD

Officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to a motel on the 600 block of N. Marland in reference to a subject with a gun on Thursday.

“The initial dispatch report was the subject was going to different rooms and pointing the gun at them, it was also reported the subject had kicked the front door open and entered room #254, which was not occupied,” the Hobbs Police Department criminal complaint states.

While investigating the call, a male, later identified as Jose Angel Baeza, 37, of Lovington, allegedly began to shoot at officers. Officers obtained cover and notified SWAT.

Two witnesses claimed before the shooting, Baeza was banging on the door of the room 254 as they left another room.

“(They) advised the unknown male flipped them off and asked them if they wanted something as he lifted his shirt and displayed a firearm,” the report states.

Officers went to a hotel room Baeza was suspected to be renting when he allegedly refused to come out and speak to officers. While speaking with the witnesses the officers heard a shot fired.

“The officers were standing by the front office when they heard one shot fired, then two shots and then an additional two shots being fired in their direction,” the report states.

SWAT officers arrived and attempted to negotiate a peaceful resolution with Baeza.

Baeza refused to exit the room and continued to shoot at SWAT officers. Less lethal chemical agents were utilized inside the room.

“The subject began to fire his gun from inside the room, to the outside toward the SWAT team,” the report states. “The subject exited the room and attempted to flee from officers.”

Baeza was arrested and taken into custody. A search of the room was conducted and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun was located.

As a precaution, Baeza was taken to Lea Regional Medical Center and released back to the Hobbs City Jail for booking. He will be held there until his arraignment in Hobbs Magistrate Court.

The report states Baeza has a history of felony convictions including, robbery, attempted armed robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Baeza is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, all third-degree felonies; and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering, felon in possession of a firearm, and parole violation, all fourth-degree felonies.

There were no officers or civilians injured during this incident.

The investigation is on-going. If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265; Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005; or send a direct message on HPD’s Facebook Page.