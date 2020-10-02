Lea County adds two more COVID-19 deaths

Two more people from Lea County have died with COVID-19, according to the N.M. Department of Health.

With the two deaths, Lea County’s total deaths is at 26 in COVID-19 related deaths, according to the health department.

On Friday, the department reported the deaths were a male in his 60’s from Lea County, who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions, and a female in her 70’s from Lea County, who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Lea County also added 26 new positive tests on Friday and 16 new positive tests on Thursday, bringing the total cumulative cases in Lea County to 1,490. The health department said 735 of those cases are deemed totally recovered. The county has had 19,847 tests.

Of those 1,490 positive tests, 878 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 364 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 138 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 36 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, 13 cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 29 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and three case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.

Lea County has reported 51 positives in the Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs, which houses state inmates in the privately run GEO prison.

With 1,490 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 891 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 290 cases and Curry has 881. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 1,293 cases.

As of Thurday, Oct. 1, Gaines County added 16 new cases and has a cumulative total of 371 cases, with 64 of those active cases, 300 recovered, and seven deaths, according to the South Plains Public Health District. Yoakum County added 12 new cases and has a cumulative total of 250 cases, with 54 of those active cases, 192 recovered, and four deaths.

As of Friday, there are 89 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Friday, there are 17,055 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 935,401 tests and has had 30,000 positive cases.

New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 341 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

99 new cases in Bernalillo County

32 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

27 new cases in Curry County

45 new cases in Doña Ana County

16 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

26 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

16 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Friday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 887.

Previously reported numbers included two cases in Bernalillo County that were not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 30,000 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 6,757

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,293

Cibola County: 443

Colfax County: 39

Curry County: 881

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,521

Eddy County: 891

Grant County: 129

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 101

Lea County: 1,490

Lincoln County: 220

Los Alamos County: 33

Luna County: 439

McKinley County: 4,353

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 275

Quay County: 75

Rio Arriba County: 403

Roosevelt County: 290

Sandoval County: 1,396

San Juan County: 3,375

San Miguel County: 101

Santa Fe County: 1,049

Sierra County: 48

Socorro County: 110

Taos County: 148

Torrance County: 80

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 595

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 34

Lea County Correctional Facility: 51

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Brookdale Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.