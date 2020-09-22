Left-behind bike leads to burglary arrest

courts public defender cops handcuffs arrest

Hobbs Police officers identified a car burglar by a bicycle on Saturday.

Dustin Harper, 35, of Hobbs, was arrested on Saturday after a car window was smashed in and the vehicle rummaged through at a business on the 2200 block North Turner.

According to a Hobbs Police Department criminal complaint, officers found the car while patrolling the area and found the broken window and a black bicycle lying near the front of the car.

Officers later located Harper on the intersection of Turner and Llano.

“I was familiar with the fact that Dustin was in possession of the bicycle the day before as well and went to Dustin to ask about the bicycle and vehicle’s broken window,” the report states.

According to the report, Harper told officers he left his bike somewhere but did not specify where.

“Dustin made a spontaneous statement, saying ‘I think it was my window, what kind of car was it?’”

When asked if he saw the broken window or had anything to do with breaking the window, he allegedly responded, “Probably so.”

The officer writes Harper said it was his window when asked why he broke it. Harper continued to tell officers the reason he entered the vehicle was that it was his.

“Dustin was holding plastic bags with various items in them,” the report states. “I asked if there was anything in the plastic bags that came from inside the vehicle. Dustin said yes.”

Harper was arrested and booked at Hobbs City Jail. Following his first appearance on Monday, Harper was released on a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond.