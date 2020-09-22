Folwell sculpture begins installation process at CORE

The new art installation at the Center of Recreational Excellence is in the beginning of installation.

Each post rotates, allowing the statues at the top to spin. In front of each sculpture are chimes and drums.

Funding for the art installation comes from the N.M. Public Arts program, a N.M. Department of Cultural Affairs program where 1 percent of funding for a building — in this case the CORE — is set aside for art. Additional funding for the interactive sculpture was provided by the JF Maddox Foundation.

Sean Hein of CDR Construction helps install a figure on top of post.

Artist Gail Folwell guides Sean Hein of CDR Construction in preparing a figure to be placed on top of the posts.