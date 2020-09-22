Home Local News Folwell sculpture begins installation process at CORE
Local News

Folwell sculpture begins installation process at CORE

Posted on September 22, 2020
2 min read
0
463

The new art installation at the Center of Recreational Excellence is in the beginning of installation.

Each post rotates, allowing the statues at the top to spin. In front of each sculpture are chimes and drums.

Funding for the art installation comes from the N.M. Public Arts program, a N.M. Department of Cultural Affairs program where 1 percent of funding for a building — in this case the CORE — is set aside for art. Additional funding for the interactive sculpture was provided by the JF Maddox Foundation.

Sean Hein of CDR Construction helps install a figure on top of post.

Artist Gail Folwell guides Sean Hein of CDR Construction in preparing a figure to be placed on top of the posts.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In Local News
Comments are closed.

Check Also

Lea has additional death due to COVID; hospitalization numbers

Lea County had two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the N.M. Departm…