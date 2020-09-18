Lea has additional death due to COVID; hospitalization numbers

Lea County had two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the N.M. Department of Health.

The department reported the death on Wednesday was a female in her 60’s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. On Thursday, the department reported a male in his 70’s from Lea County had died. The individual had been hospitalized.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 16, hospitals in Lea County reported they had 8 patients in the last seven days seeking treatment due to COVID-19. Some of those patients have been discharged, meaning they were sent home, or others may have been transfered outside Lea County for further treatment, remain hospitalized in Lea County or died. In the prior week, Lea County hospitals saw 4 patients over the course of seven days seeking treatment for COVID-19.

Prior to Wednesday, Lea County has had 19 deaths attributed to COVID-19: a male in his 20’s with underlying conditions, a man in his 50’s, a male in his 60’s, a male in his 70’s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, a female in her 40’s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, a female in her 70’s with underlying conditions, a male in his 80’s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 80’s who had been hospitalized, a woman in her 70’s who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, and man in his 50’s died who was hospitalized, a Lea County man in his 60’s died who had underlying conditions, female in her 70’s died who had been hospitalized, a female in her 60’s from Lea County who had been hospitalized, a male in his 60’s from Lea County who had been hospitalized, another male in his 60’s from Lea County who had been hospitalized and a male in his 60’s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions; and a a male in his 80’s from Lea County died, who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions, a female from Lea County in her 30’s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions and a male in his 70’s who had underlying conditions.

Lea County added 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the N.M. Department of Health.

Lea County’s cumulative total now stands at 1,299 cases out of 17,832 tests. Of those postive tests, 618 are reported as recovered.

With 1,299 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 654 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 252 cases and Curry has 730. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 993 cases.

Across the stateline as of Wednesday, Sept. 16, Gaines County has had 306 cases, with 44 reported as active cases, 256 as recovered and six deaths, per South Plains Health District. Yoakum County has had 198 cases with 39 reported as active cases, 156 as recovered and three deaths.

As of Thursday, there are 69 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Thursday, there are 15,106 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 845,167 tests and has had 27,199 positive cases.

New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 159 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 38 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 17 new cases in Chaves County

• 3 new cases in Cibola County

• 1 new case in Colfax County

• 1 new case in Curry County

• 21 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 10 new cases in Eddy County

• 1 new case in Grant County

• 1 new case in Hidalgo County

• 15 new cases in Lea County

• 1 new case in Lincoln County

• 11 new cases in Luna County

• 5 new cases in McKinley County

• 2 new cases in Otero County

• 1 new case in Quay County

• 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 6 new cases in Roosevelt County

• 8 new cases in Sandoval County

• 2 new cases in San Juan County

• 10 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 1 new case in Sierra County

• 1 new case in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

• A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

• A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 836.

Previously reported numbers included one case in Santa Fe County was a duplicate and has now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 27,199 COVID-19 cases:

• Bernalillo County: 6,144

• Catron County: 11

• Chaves County: 993

• Cibola County: 407

• Colfax County: 26

• Curry County: 730

• De Baca County: 1

• Doña Ana County: 3,068

• Eddy County: 654

• Grant County: 100

• Guadalupe County: 33

• Harding County: 2

• Hidalgo County: 99

• Lea County: 1,299

• Lincoln County: 179

• Los Alamos County: 29

• Luna County: 388

• McKinley County: 4,285

• Mora County: 7

• Otero County: 243

• Quay County: 70

• Rio Arriba County: 381

• Roosevelt County: 252

• Sandoval County: 1,309

• San Juan County: 3,245

• San Miguel County: 91

• Santa Fe County: 932

• Sierra County: 40

• Socorro County: 82

• Taos County: 128

• Torrance County: 64

• Union County: 31

• Valencia County: 534

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 32

• Lea County Correctional Facility: 19

• Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

• Otero County Prison Facility: 472

• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

• Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.