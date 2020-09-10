Two juveniles accused of 18 vehicle burglaries

Police officers suspect two thirteen-year-old juveniles of burglarizing 22 vehicles in a neighborhood before they were arrested.

According to the HPD criminal complaint, two 13-year-old juveniles were arrested after a homeowner’s surveillance video caught them breaking into vehicles, including break-ins along West Coal, North Vista, North Jade, West Iron and North Cielo Streets.

The report states on Sept. 5 officers were called to the area by a victim after he observed the juveniles going through vehicles outside his residence.

“(The victim) advised both of the subjects were seen walking eastbound from his residence toward Fowler (Street),” the report states.

The officers found the two juveniles walking in the area and they were detained.

“Both refused to provide contact information for their parents,” the report states. The victim later identified the two boys as the burglars.

Surveillance footage showed one of the juveniles break into the victim’s truck and enter the vehicle. The second juvenile is seen pulling on the door handle but did not enter the vehicle, according to the report.

The first juvenile admitted to breaking into the vehicle but did not say anything else to officers. The report states he did show the officer vehicles the two had rummaged through throughout the night.

“I learned (the first juvenile) actually did not show any of the burglaries he admitted to doing,” the report states.

Both juveniles were found with small amounts of cash on them. The second juvenile also had Filipino money. According to the report, other items reported stolen include money, a MacBook computer and an iPad.

“There were a total number of 22 burglaries, all in the same area, during the same time and in the same manner,” the report states. “We were only able to contact 18 victims.”

Both juveniles were charged with 18 counts of burglary of other structures/auto/watercraft, all fourth-degree felonies.

The report states both boys were taken to Lovington Detention Center. Due to their age, no information was available on the status of the juveniles’ court case.