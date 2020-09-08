Covenant Health to acquire Lea Regional Medical Center 

Last fall Covenant Health announced plans to build a hospital in Hobbs.

Covenant Health is proud to announce that we have signed an agreement to acquire the existing facilities at Lea Regional Medical Center and is pleased to extend a warm welcome to many of the caregivers who currently serve their patients and community. It is anticipated the acquisition will be effective January 1, 2021.

“Covenant Health’s acquisition of Lea Regional Medical Center gives them an immediate, local presence providing inpatient hospital services as part of their commitment to this area. Our caregivers will become part of their organization and Hobbs residents will benefit from continuous access to local healthcare,” said Dan Springer, Lea Regional Medical Center CEO.

Richard Parks, Regional chief executive, Covenant Health said “Our commitment to eastern New Mexico has never been stronger. We look forward to extending our comprehensive health network to the Hobbs community and are honored to serve alongside our neighbors and friends.”

For additional details, see Wednesday’s News-Sun.