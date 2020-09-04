Lea County COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases and rate updates

Lea County added eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 19 new cases on Thursday, according to the N.M. Department of Health. With those, the county now has a cumulative total of 1,178 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 16,173 tests. Of those 1,178 cases, the state says 515 have been designated as totally recovered. Lea County’s 14 day average from Aug. 19-Sept. 1 is 19.90 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 12.30 percent. Of those 1,178 positive tests, 662 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 307 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 114 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 31 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, eight cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 26 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and two cases for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code. Twenty-eight cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 2, hospitals in Lea County reported they had 6 patients in the last seven days seeking treatment due to COVID-19. Some of those patients have been discharged, meaning they were sent home or while others may have been transfered outside Lea County for further treatment while others remain hospitalized in Lea County. In the prior week, Lea County hospitals saw 12 patients over the course of seven days seeking treatment for COVID-19.

As of Friday Lea County has had 15 deaths attributed to COVID-19: a male in his 20’s with underlying conditions, a man in his 50’s, a male in his 60’s, a male in his 70’s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, a female in her 40’s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, a female in her 70’s with underlying conditions, a male in his 80’s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 80’s who had been hospitalized, a woman in her 70’s who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, and man in his 50’s died who was hospitalized; a Lea County man in his 60’s died who had underlying conditions, female in her 70’s died who had been hospitalized, a female in her 60’s from Lea County who had been hospitalized, a male in his 60’s from Lea County who had been hospitalized and another male in his 60’s from Lea County who had been hospitalized. With 1,178 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 553 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 206 cases and Curry has 703. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 787 cases. Across the stateline as of Thursday, Sept. 3, Gaines County has had 264 cases, with 35 reported as active cases, 223 as recovered and six deaths, per South Plains Health District. Yoakum County has had 163 cases with 29 reported as active cases, 131 as recovered and three deaths. As of Friday, there are 69 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. As of Friday, there are 13,412 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 782,044 tests and has had 25,902 positive cases.

New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 96 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

16 new cases in Bernalillo County

13 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

9 new cases in Curry County

13 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 794.

Previously reported numbers included five cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Chaves County, one in Luna County, two in McKinley County, one in Valencia County) and one case in Chaves County that was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 25,902 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,914

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 787

Cibola County: 399

Colfax County: 23

Curry County: 703

Doña Ana County: 2,933

Eddy County: 553

Grant County: 84

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,178

Lincoln County: 173

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 321

McKinley County: 4,230

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 227

Quay County: 64

Rio Arriba County: 361

Roosevelt County: 206

Sandoval County: 1,259

San Juan County: 3,206

San Miguel County: 86

Santa Fe County: 849

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 78

Taos County: 118

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 523

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 29

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare.These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov , which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

