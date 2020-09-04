Lea County COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases and rate updates

Lea County added eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 19 new cases on Thursday, according to the N.M. Department of Health.
With those, the county now has a cumulative total of 1,178 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 16,173 tests. Of those 1,178 cases, the state says 515 have been designated as totally recovered.
Lea County’s 14 day average from Aug. 19-Sept. 1 is 19.90 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 12.30 percent.
Of those 1,178 positive tests, 662 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 307 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 114 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 31 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, eight cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 26 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and two cases for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.
Twenty-eight cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 2, hospitals in Lea County reported they had 6 patients in the last seven days seeking treatment due to COVID-19. Some of those patients have been discharged, meaning they were sent home or while others may have been transfered outside Lea County for further treatment while others remain hospitalized in Lea County. In the prior week, Lea County hospitals saw 12 patients over the course of seven days seeking treatment for COVID-19.
As of Friday Lea County has had 15 deaths attributed to COVID-19: a male in his 20’s with underlying conditions, a man in his 50’s, a male in his 60’s, a male in his 70’s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, a female in her 40’s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, a female in her 70’s with underlying conditions, a male in his 80’s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 80’s who had been hospitalized, a woman in her 70’s who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, and man in his 50’s died who was hospitalized; a Lea County man in his 60’s died who had underlying conditions, female in her 70’s died who had been hospitalized, a female in her 60’s from Lea County who had been hospitalized, a male in his 60’s from Lea County who had been hospitalized and another male in his 60’s from Lea County who had been hospitalized.
With 1,178 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 553 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 206 cases and Curry has 703. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 787 cases.
Across the stateline as of Thursday, Sept. 3, Gaines County has had 264 cases, with 35 reported as active cases, 223 as recovered and six deaths, per South Plains Health District. Yoakum County has had 163 cases with 29 reported as active cases, 131 as recovered and three deaths.
As of Friday, there are 69 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of Friday, there are 13,412 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 782,044 tests and has had 25,902 positive cases.
- 16 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 13 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 9 new cases in Curry County
- 13 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 8 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 3 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 2 new cases in Sandoval County
- 5 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 29
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.