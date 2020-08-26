Lea hospitalizations and update on COVID-19 cases

As of Wednesday, Aug. 26, hospitals in Lea County reported they had 12 patients in the last seven days seeking treatment due to COVID-19. Some of those patients have been discharged, meaning they were sent home or while others may have been transfered outside Lea County for further treatment while others remain hospitalized in Lea County. In the prior week, Lea County hospitals saw seven patients over the course of seven days seeking treatment for COVID-19.
Lea County had its eighth and ninth deaths related to COVID-19, according to the N.M. Department of Health. On Monday, the Health Department announced a Lea County man in his 80’s had died. The individual was hospitalized. The Monday announcement follows the announcement on Saturday a Lea County woman in her 70’s had died. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Prior to Saturday Lea County has had seven deaths attributed to COVID-19: a male in his 20’s with underlying conditions, a man in his 50’s, a male in his 60’s, a male in his 70’s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, a female in her 40’s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, a female in her 70’s with underlying conditions and a male in his 80’s who had been hospitalized.
Lea County’s added 27 positive cases for COVID-19 on Wednesday, 4 positive cases on Tuesday and 9 new cases on Monday.
With those, the county now has a cumulative total of 1,076 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 15,123 tests. Of those 1,076 cases, the state says 380 have been designated as totally recovered.
Of those 1,076 positive tests, 601 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 288 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 98 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 29 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, seven cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 26 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and one case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.
Twenty-six cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.
Lea County has reported four positives in the Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs.
With 1076 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 457 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 194 cases and Curry has 650. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 647 cases.
- 39 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 20 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 20 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 24 new cases in Eddy County
- 27 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 28 new cases in Sandoval County
- 5 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 100s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
- Otero County Prison Facility: 280
- Otero County Processing Center: 159
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Artesia
- Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield
- Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces in Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro in Socorro
- Harmony Residential Care in Rio Rancho
- Heartfelt Manor in Roswell
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Care Center in Gallup
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
- Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Farmington
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sunset Vista Adult Residential Care in Silver City
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces
- West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.