NM voters value oil and gas industry

More than two-thirds of New Mexican voters recognize the value of the oil and gas industry, according to a new poll released by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

The poll was reported in a news release from the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association (NMOGA) citing nearly two-thirds of the state’s voters would be more likely to vote for candidates who support access to natural gas and oil produced in the U.S.

More than 70 percent of voters believe oil and natural gas will play a significant role in meeting America’s energy needs 20 years from now, and 67 percent of Democrats believe the industry will play an important role in helping the economy recover from the pandemic, according to the survey.

“As we approach the election, it is clear a majority of New Mexico voters know and support the critical role the natural gas and oil industry plays in driving the economic recovery, keeping energy costs low and protecting national security,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said.

Sommers concluded, “U.S. energy leadership has been a priority of every one of our last seven presidents, Democrat and Republican – a trend this polling shows New Mexico voters want to see continue. Proposals to ban U.S. energy production are out of step with bipartisan support for an all-of-the-above energy approach and would set America back by returning us to the days of relying on foreign energy.”

NMOGA Executive Director Ryan Flynn agreed New Mexicans recognize oil and gas production is essential to the state’s economy and recovery.

“Every corner of our state relies on our industry for safe, affordable energy as well as funding for public schools, new roads and highways, and access to healthcare,” Flynn said in the news release. “Policymakers across New Mexico and America should take note of the fact that our country grows, communities thrive, and people flourish on the strength and resilience of our industry.”

A new analysis prepared by Pricewaterhouse-Coopers (PwC) outlines how the oil and natural gas industry is a key economic driver in New Mexico, supporting nearly 117,000 jobs and contributing more than $17 billion to the state’s economy in 2018., the NMOGA news release stated.

A summary of the polling results notes:

• 71 percent of voters, including 59% of Democrats, 68% of Independents and 90% of Republicans think natural gas and oil will be a significant part of America’s energy needs 20 years from now.

• Nearly two-thirds of New Mexico voters, including a majority of Independents (65%), roughly half of Democrats (49%) and 85% of Republicans would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports access to oil and gas produced in the U.S.

• 73 percent of voters, including 67% of Democrats, 67% of Independents and 90% of Republicans believe the industry will play an important role in helping the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

• 95 percent of voters believe it is important to produce enough energy so the U.S. is not reliant on other countries for oil.

• 94 percent of voters believe it is important to keep energy and gasoline prices affordable.

• 81 percent of respondents support congressional action to invest in energy infrastructure to increase the production and distribution of domestic energy.

• 85 percent of respondents think natural gas and oil provide a value to their life.

• 62 percent of voters agree that our country’s national security has increased because America is producing more natural gas and oil.

Data for Republican responses were derived from the Morning Consult website report on the poll. The NMOGA news release only reported Democrat and Independent voters’ responses.

According to the Morning Consult website, the poll was conducted June 26-July 10 among a sample of 501 New Mexico registered voters. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of New Mexico registered voters based on gender, age, educational attainment, race, home ownership, and 2016 presidential vote. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Curtis C. Wynne may be contacted at reporter3@hobbsnews.com .