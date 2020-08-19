Home Local News Lea adds 25 positive cases, updates on hospitalizations
Lea adds 25 positive cases, updates on hospitalizations

Posted on August 19, 2020
Lea County’s added 25 positive cases for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

With those, the county now has a cumulative total of 965 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 14,010 tests.

Of those 965 cases, the state says 294 have been designated as totally recovered.As of Wednesday, hospitals in Lea County report they had eight patients in the last seven days seeking treatment due to COVID-19. Some of those patients have been discharged, meaning they were sent home or while others may have been transfered outside Lea County for further treatment while others remain hospitalized in Lea County. In the prior week, Lea County hospitals saw six patients over the course of seven days seeking treatment for COVID-19.

Lea County has had seven deaths attributed to COVID-19: a male in his 20’s with underlying conditions, a man in his 50’s, a male in his 60’s, a male in his 70’s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, a female in her 40’s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, a female in her 70’s with underlying conditions and a male in his 80’s who had been hospitalized.

Of those 965 positive tests, 538 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 252 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 92 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 28 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, seven cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 25 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and one case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.

Twenty-two cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.

Lea County has reported four positives in the Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs.With 965 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 394 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 177 cases and Curry has 611. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 567 cases.

As of Wednesday, there are 94 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Wednesday, there are 10,976 COVID-19 cases statewide designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 688,495 tests with cumulative total of 23,749 positive tests.

New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 174 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 33 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 19 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 16 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 15 new cases in Eddy County
  • 25 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 10 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 10 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:
  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual has underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 729.
Previously reported numbers included one case in Valencia County that has been identified as a duplicate; two cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Lea County, one in McKinley County); and one case in Lea County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 23,749 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 5,416
Catron County: 5
Chaves County: 567
Cibola County: 388
Colfax County: 19
Curry County: 611
Doña Ana County: 2,664
Eddy County: 394
Grant County: 72
Guadalupe County: 32
Harding County: 2
Hidalgo County: 93
Lea County: 965
Lincoln County: 160
Los Alamos County: 24
Luna County: 259
McKinley County: 4,134
Mora County: 6
Otero County: 211
Quay County: 51
Rio Arriba County: 331
Roosevelt County: 177
Sandoval County: 1,172
San Juan County: 3,116
San Miguel County: 56
Santa Fe County: 723
Sierra County: 34
Socorro County: 75
Taos County: 116
Torrance County: 63
Union County: 31
Valencia County: 468
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 323
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 280
  • Otero County Processing Center: 159
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 472
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
As of today, there are 94 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 10,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
  • Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
  • Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
  • Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque
  • Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
  • BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
  • Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
  • Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
  • Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
  • Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
  • Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
  • Casa de Sunview in Albuquerque
  • Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
  • Casa Real in Santa Fe
  • Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
  • Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
  • Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces in Las Cruces
  • Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
  • Good Samaritan Society Socorro in Socorro
  • Heartfelt Manor in Roswell
  • Ladera Center in Albuquerque
  • Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
  • Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
  • Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
  • Life Spire Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
  • McKinley Care Center in Gallup
  • Mission Arch Center in Roswell
  • Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
  • MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
  • The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
  • New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences
  • North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque
  • Princeton Place in Albuquerque
  • Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
  • Retirement Ranches in Clovis
  • The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
  • Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
  • Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
  • Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
  • Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
  • Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
  • Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences
  • Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
  • Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces
  • Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis
  • The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare.These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
  • Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.
