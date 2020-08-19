Lea adds 25 positive cases, updates on hospitalizations

Lea County’s added 25 positive cases for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
With those, the county now has a cumulative total of 965 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 14,010 tests.
Of those 965 cases, the state says 294 have been designated as totally recovered.As of Wednesday, hospitals in Lea County report they had eight patients in the last seven days seeking treatment due to COVID-19. Some of those patients have been discharged, meaning they were sent home or while others may have been transfered outside Lea County for further treatment while others remain hospitalized in Lea County. In the prior week, Lea County hospitals saw six patients over the course of seven days seeking treatment for COVID-19.
Lea County has had seven deaths attributed to COVID-19: a male in his 20’s with underlying conditions, a man in his 50’s, a male in his 60’s, a male in his 70’s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, a female in her 40’s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, a female in her 70’s with underlying conditions and a male in his 80’s who had been hospitalized.
Of those 965 positive tests, 538 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 252 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 92 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 28 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, seven cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 25 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and one case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.
Twenty-two cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.
Lea County has reported four positives in the Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs.With 965 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 394 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 177 cases and Curry has 611. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 567 cases.
As of Wednesday, there are 94 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of Wednesday, there are 10,976 COVID-19 cases statewide designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 688,495 tests with cumulative total of 23,749 positive tests.
New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 174 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 33 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 19 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 16 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 15 new cases in Eddy County
- 25 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 10 new cases in Sandoval County
- 10 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual has underlying conditions.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 323
- Otero County Prison Facility: 280
- Otero County Processing Center: 159
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Sunview in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces in Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro in Socorro
- Heartfelt Manor in Roswell
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- Life Spire Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Care Center in Gallup
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
- Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis
- The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.