Updates on hospitalization and new cases for COVID-19 for Lea County

Lea County’s added 14 positive cases for COVID-19 on Thursday and 35 cases on Wednesday

With those, the county now has a cumulative total of 876 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 12,996 tests.

Of those 876 cases, the state says 247 have been designated as totally recovered.

As of Wednesday, hospitals in Lea County reported they had six patients in the last seven days seeking treatment due to COVID-19. Some of those patients have been discharged, meaning they were sent home or while others may have been transfered outside Lea County for further treatment while others remain hospitalized in Lea County. In the prior week, Lea County hospitals saw six patients over the course of seven days seeking treatment for COVID-19.

Lea County has had five deaths attributed to COVID-19: a male in his 20s with underlying conditions, a man in his 50, a male in his 60’s, a male in his 70s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, and a female in her 40s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions.

Of those 876 positive tests, 486 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 230 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 84 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 26 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, four cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 24 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and one case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.

Twenty-one cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.

Lea County has reported four positives in the Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs and two positives at the county’s juvenile detention center in Lovington.

With 876 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 350 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 169 cases and Curry has 575. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 504 cases.

As of Thursday, there are 128 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Thursday, there are 9,980 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 650,491 tests with cumulative total of 22,987 positive tests.

New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 177 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

38 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

The Department of Health on Thursday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 697.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Eddy County, one in Lea County); two cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Doña Ana County, one in Roosevelt); and one case in Doña Ana County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 22,987 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,264

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 504

Cibola County: 374

Colfax County: 18

Curry County: 575

Doña Ana County: 2,572

Eddy County: 350

Grant County: 72

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 90

Lea County: 876

Lincoln County: 144

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 255

McKinley County: 4,087

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 204

Quay County: 41

Rio Arriba County: 323

Roosevelt County: 169

Sandoval County: 1,149

San Juan County: 3,072

San Miguel County: 46

Santa Fe County: 672

Sierra County: 32

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 112

Torrance County: 62

Union County: 30

Valencia County: 446

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 314

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Sunview in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces in Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro in Socorro

Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Life Spire Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare.These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.