Siblings grab top two spots in sheep competition

Lovington – This year’s winners of the 2020 Sheep Junior Stock show went to a brother and sister. Hudson Roberson came in as Grand Champion while his older sister Addison Roberson came in second.

Usually, the Lea County Fairgrounds have dozens of animals rustling in their cages while eager contestants wait to present the animals they spend months raising. Now due to mandates issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Lea County Junior Livestock Show limited access to the fairgrounds.

Post Malone, Hudson’s sheep, was shown at an empty fairground arena. Only immediate family and other contestants were allowed in and watched as Judge Josh Cody decided on which sheep were best in each category.

Eleven-year-old Hudson is going into the sixth grade at Houston Middle School. He showed two sheep this year and has been working with animals since he was eight-years-old, just like his sister.

Hudson says that showing animals is a family activity and that is what he enjoys most about raising animals and showing.

Addison is also going to Houston and will be in eighth grade She didn’t just win reserve champion but was also Cody’s choice for the Senior Class best showmanship.

The 13-year-old contestant was noted for how she held the sheep and remained in position while keeping eye contact with the judge.

Addison continued to say they spend about three hours every day working with the animal to get it ready to show.

“Every day we show them,” said Addison. “Then we have to do their legs. …So we work them every day.”

Like her brother, Addison showed multiple animals this year and brought five sheep to be shown in Wednesday’s judging.

Both Hudson and Addison’s prized sheep will now go to Saturday’s Junior Livestock Sale If the kids get a buyer that wants to give the animals back they could move on to national shows.

Addison was humble when asked if her second-place sheep, Fraise and also a black-face sheep, would do well.

“I knew he was one of my better sheep,” said Addison of Fraise. “Because I had two that I really liked.”

Like her brother, Addison said raising animals is something the family is involved in.

“We just do it as like a family,” said Addison. “It’s like what we can do together.”

The annual Junior Livestock Sale, concluding the junior livestock show, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.