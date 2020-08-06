Lea’s running total for COVID-19 stands at 729

Lea County’s added 23 positive cases for COVID-19 on Thursday and 27 positive cases for COVID-19 on Wednesday. With those, the county now has a cumulative total of 729 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 11,697 tests.

Of those 729 cases, the state says 200 have been designated as totally recovered.

Of those positive tests, 405 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 187 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 68 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 26 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, two cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 21 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and one case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.

Nineteen cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.

According to the state, Lea County has had four deaths attributed to COVID-19: a man in his 50, a male in his 60’s, a male in his 70s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, and a female in her 40s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions.

As of Wednesday, hospitals in Lea County report they had six patients in the last seven days seeking treatment due to COVID-19. Most of those patients have been discharged, meaning most were sent home or while others may have been transfered outside Lea County for further treatment. In the prior week, Lea County hospitals saw seven patients over the course of seven days seeking treatment for COVID-19.

Lea County has reported four positives in the Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs and two positives at the county’s juvenile detention center in Lovington.

With 729 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 278 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 157 cases and Curry has 516. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 411 cases.

As of Thursday, there are 138 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Thursday, there are 8,950 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 604,382 tests with cumulative total of 21,773 positive tests.

New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 212 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

42 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

16 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

23 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

10 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Thursday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 669.

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (one case in Cibola County, three cases in Doña Ana County); one case in San Juan County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Previously reported numbers also included one case reported as an NMCD inmate at the Lea County Correctional Facility that has been determined to be an inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility, as well as four cases (two in Bernalillo County, one in Cibola County, one in Sandoval County) reported in respective county totals that have since been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 21,773 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,029

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 411

Cibola County: 346

Colfax County: 16

Curry County: 516

Doña Ana County: 2,348

Eddy County: 278

Grant County: 71

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 89

Lea County: 729

Lincoln County: 117

Los Alamos County: 20

Luna County: 241

McKinley County: 4,033

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 197

Quay County: 34

Rio Arriba County: 312

Roosevelt County: 157

Sandoval County: 1,117

San Juan County: 3,026

San Miguel County: 42

Santa Fe County: 618

Sierra County: 31

Socorro County: 73

Taos County: 106

Torrance County: 61

Union County: 28

Valencia County: 399

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 297

Otero County Prison Facility: 279

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Sunview in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Life Spire Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center in Taos

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.