Lea adds 23 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Lea County’s added 23 positive cases for COVID-19 Tuesday. With those, the county now has a cumulative total of 679 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 11,100 tests.
Of those 679 cases, the state says 176 have been designated as totally recovered.
Of those positive tests, 375 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 181 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 60 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 24 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, two cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 20 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and one case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.
Sixteen cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.
According to the state, Lea County has had four deaths attributed to COVID-19: a man in his 50, a male in his 60’s, a male in his 70s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, and a female in her 40s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions.
Lea County has reported four positives in the Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs and two positives at the county’s juvenile detention center in Lovington.
With 679 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 267 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 144 cases and Curry has 493. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 384 cases.
As of Tuesday, there are 133 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of Tuesday, there are 8,685 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 590,825 tests with cumulative total of 21,340 positive tests.
- 67 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 17 new cases in Chaves County
- 6 new cases in Cibola County
- 10 new cases in Curry County
- 34 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 9 new cases in Eddy County
- 23 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 6 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 8 new cases in Sandoval County
- 5 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 8 new cases in Valencia County
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Beehive Homes in Farmington.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 282
- Otero County Prison Facility: 279
- Otero County Processing Center: 159
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 43
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 470
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3
- The Adobe in Las Cruces
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
- Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Bonney Family Home in Gallup
- Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Sunview in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton
- Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
- Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center in Taos
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.