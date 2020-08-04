COLUMN: Former US Democratic Congressman Harry Teague calls for support of energy industry, unity/endorses Yvette Herrell

We live in interesting and unsettling times. I have observed partisan politics emerge with an alarming negative tone. In my former elected positions, including U.S. Congress, I worked with individuals from all parties for the good of Lea County and the State of New Mexico.

I was fortunate to be mentored by statesmen and stateswomen who conducted themselves with dignity and gave deep thought to their decisions and their votes, always considering the good of our state and defending New Mexico issues, cultures and industries. These individuals would resist party direction if the direction given was not good for New Mexico and its industries.

New Mexicans know that oil and gas revenues accounted for 39% of the state’s revenues in 2019. This was over $3 billion dollars contributed to ensure a healthy New Mexico. We must protect our energy asset to fund New Mexico programs like education, healthcare and law enforcement.

New Mexico must have a Congresswoman represent the 2nd Congressional district that knows and appreciates the impact the energy industry has on all New Mexicans. No elected official should vote for any program that will harm this industry, or any other New Mexico industry for that matter.

To that end, I have agreed to endorse the Yvette Herrell campaign that calls for unity, respect and dignity to all New Mexicans, regardless of their party affiliation, as well as a call to protect our important energy industry. Yvette will never vote against New Mexico energy. Yvette better represents my view of the needs of the second congressional district.

We must respect all New Mexicans and their thoughts and opinions to find a successful path forward but we must also protect New Mexico industries that fund our important programs in the state.

It is time for all New Mexicans to stand for what they believe in a respectful way as we have done in the past. It is time to stand in support of our law enforcement, our educators, our families and our businesses. It is time to debate issues without calling names or threatening people who hold opposing opinions so that we can find those solutions that work best for us.

As New Mexicans, we now find it necessary to move across party lines to ensure we vote for the candidate that will protect New Mexico’s energy resources for the future.

Ultimately, it is time to vote for candidates that will protect and lead New Mexico no matter what their party tells them to do. We must vote for candidates that have the interests of New Mexicans first, who will stand up to their party and put their personal ambitions aside for the best interests of New Mexico.