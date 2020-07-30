AG suing Lea Sheriff over not enforcing COVID health orders

Below is the link to the petition document filed in the N.M. Supreme Court from the N.M. Attorney General. For the full story, see Thursday’s News-Sun.

The AG is taking the Lea County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Corey Helton to court to force the department to enforce the governor’s health orders concerning COVID-19. The filing points out sheriff deputies posted pictures of themselves eating indoor at local restaurants, in direct violation of the health orders on July 13.

Here is the link: 2020-07-29 Hobbs Emergency Verified Petition for Writ of Mandamus