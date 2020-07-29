Lea had seven hospitalized for COVID in the past week

Lea County has passed the 10,000 COVID-19 test mark as of Wednesday.

Lea cumulative total added 10 positive case for COVID-19 Wednesday and 25 cases on Tuesday. With those, the county now has a cumulative total of 581 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 10,007 tests.

Of those 581 cases, the state says 127 have been designated as totally recovered.

In the past seven days, Thursday, 7/23 through Wednesday 7/29, Lea County hospitals have had 7 patients admitted for treatment. Some of those patients may still be hospitalized in Lea County or have now been discharged to their homes or transferred to another hospital.

Of those positive tests, 319 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 158 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 52 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, 20 cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, two cases for the 88267 or Tatum zip code, 15 cases for the 88252 or Jal zip code and one case for the 88265 or the Monument area zip code.

Fourteen cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.

According to the state, Lea County has had three deaths attributed to COVID-19: a man in his 50, a male in his 70s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, and a female in her 40s, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions.

Lea County has reported two positives in the Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs and two positives at the county’s juvenile detention center in Lovington.

With 581 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 236 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 131 cases and Curry has 426. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 300 cases.

As of Monday, there are 158 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Monday, there are 7,817 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has conducted 544,611 tests with cumulative total of 20,136 positive tests.

New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 352 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

•87 new cases in Bernalillo County

•14 new cases in Chaves County

•11 new cases in Cibola County

•16 new cases in Curry County

•38 new cases in Dona Ana County

•3 new cases in Eddy County

•10 new cases in Lea County

•9 new cases in Lincoln County

•3 new cases in Luna County

•8 new cases in McKinley County

•2 new cases in Otero County

•4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

•9 new cases in Roosevelt County

•17 new cases in Sandoval County

•18 new cases in San Juan County

•11 new cases in Santa Fe County

•1 new case in Sierra County

•2 new cases in Taos County

•1 new case in Torrance County

•9 new cases in Valencia County

•76 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

•1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

•2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

•A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

•A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque.

•A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Avamere Rehabilitation at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque.

•A female in her 60s from Chaves County.

•A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bonney Family Home in Gallup.

•A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 632.

Previously reported numbers included two cases in Bernalillo County that have been identified as duplicates; five cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents (three in Chaves County, two in Dona Ana County); and three cases that were reported as being among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center that have since been identified as Cibola County residents, these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 20,136 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 4,627

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 300

Cibola County: 306

Colfax County: 13

Curry County: 426

DoÃƒÂ±a Ana County: 2,118

Eddy County: 236

Grant County: 65

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 85

Lea County: 581

Lincoln County: 88

Los Alamos County: 17

Luna County: 218

McKinley County: 3,942

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 176

Quay County: 31

Rio Arriba County: 285

Roosevelt County: 131

Sandoval County: 1,049

San Juan County: 2,964

San Miguel County: 40

Santa Fe County: 535

Sierra County: 28

Socorro County: 71

Taos County: 89

Torrance County: 59

Union County: 24

Valencia County: 342

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

•Cibola County Correctional Center: 266

•Otero County Prison Facility: 278

•Otero County Processing Center: 159

•Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

•Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

•Lea County Correctional Facility: 2

•Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

•Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

•Otero County Prison Facility: 469

•Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

•Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

•The Adobe in Las Cruces

•Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

•The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

•Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

•Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

•BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

•Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

•Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

•Bonney Family Home in Gallup

•Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

•Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

•Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

•Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

•Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

•Casa Real in Santa Fe

•Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

•Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

•Crane Roost Care Home in Aztec

•Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

•El Castillo in Santa Fe

•GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad

•Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

•Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

•Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

•The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

•New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

•North Ridge Alzheimers Special Care Center in Albuquerque

•Princeton Place in Albuquerque

•Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

•Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

•Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

•The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

•Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

•Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

•Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

•Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

•Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

•Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas

•Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

•Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

•Taos Living Center in Taos

•Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

•White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

•Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

•Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

•Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

•Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visitÂ newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.