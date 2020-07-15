State Police cite Casey’s

Casey’s restaurant in Hobbs was cited Wednesday by N.M. State Police for staying open after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered all restaurants to only serve customers outdoors or with carry-out, to-go orders.

In the photo, the state police officers, who are not in uniform and are the masked pair in the middle, speak with the owners as well as other customers and onlookers about the citation.

The citation is for a violation of a public health order and calls for the restaurant to appear before Eunice Magistrate court.

The public health order issued by the governor on Monday prohibits indoor dining at restaurants, which had been permitted at a limited capacity in the state since June 1. Also restricted is indoor seating at breweries, which had been permitted at a limited capacity since June 15.

Both restaurants and breweries may operate outdoor seating at 50 percent of the maximum occupancy as determined by fire code. Restaurants may continue to operate carry out, pickup and delivery services. Breweries may continue to operate curbside pickup services.

Additionally, gyms and other close contact businesses like tattoo shops and salons are now limited to 25 percent of the maximum occupancy as determined by the fire code.