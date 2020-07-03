Five new COVID-19 cases announced Friday for Lea County

Lea County cumulative total added 5 positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday.

The county now has a cumulative total of 147 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those 147 cases, the state says 31 have been designated as totally recovered.In Lea County as of Friday, there has been tests 5,234 tests administered. It should be noted the number tested in Lea County has stayed the same for three days, per the N.M. Department of Health’s website.

Of those positive tests, 99 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 24 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 17 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, two cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, one case for the 88267 or Tatum zip code and one case for the 88252 or Jal zip code. Three cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.No correctional facility or long-term care facility in Lea County has had any positive tests for COVID-19, per the state health department and there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Lea County.

In nearby Eddy County now has 92 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 68 cases and Curry has 186. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 105 cases.

As of today in New mexico, there are 5,802 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The state has 12,776 positive tests our of 363,374 tests administered.

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 257 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

55 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

40 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

5 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

11 new cases in Luna County

42 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

11 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

The Department of Health on Friday reported eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Jim Wood Home in Hatch.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 511.

Previously reported numbers included one case in San Juan County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident – this has now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 12,776 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 2,331

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 105

Cibola County: 221

Colfax County: 10

Curry County: 186

Doña Ana County: 1,039

Eddy County: 92

Grant County: 21

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 54

Lea County: 147

Lincoln County: 13

Los Alamos County: 8

Luna County: 93

McKinley County: 3,450

Otero County: 51

Quay County: 6

Rio Arriba County: 106

Roosevelt County: 68

Sandoval County: 753

San Juan County: 2,494

San Miguel County: 22

Santa Fe County: 253

Sierra County: 13

Socorro County: 60

Taos County: 46

Torrance County: 43

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 136

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 447

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of today, there are 130 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 5,802 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

BeeHive Homes of Gallup in Gallup

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup

Good Samaritan Society in Grants

Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

The Jim Wood Home in Hatch

Laguna Rainbow Elderly Care in Casa Blanca

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Asymptomatic people who are currently working;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.