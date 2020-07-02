Lea adds 10 new COVID-19 cases over two days

Lea County cumulative total added 8 positive tests for COVID-19 on Thursday after adding two positive cases on Wednesday

The county now has a cumulative total of 142 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those 142 cases, the state says 31 have been designated as totally recovered.

In Lea County as of Thursday, there has been tests 5,234 tests administered.

Of those positive tests, 95 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 24 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 17 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, one case for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, one case for the 88267 or Tatum zip code and one case for the 88252 or Jal zip code. Three cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.

No correctional facility or long-term care facility in Lea County has had any positive tests for COVID-19, per the state health department and there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Lea County.

In nearby Eddy County now has 84 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 62 cases and Curry has 182. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 100 cases.

Across the state line, Gaines County has 27 cases, with 12 of those being active cases and 15 being recovered.

As of today in New Mexico, there are 5,627 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The state has 12,520 positive tests our of 356,637 tests administered.

New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 248 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

97 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

19 new cases in Curry County

42 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

8 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

14 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

8 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Thursday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 503.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents (one in McKinley County, two in Santa Fe County) and one case in Curry County that was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 12,520 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 2,277

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 100

Cibola County: 214

Colfax County: 10

Curry County: 182

Doña Ana County: 999

Eddy County: 84

Grant County: 20

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 54

Lea County: 142

Lincoln County: 12

Los Alamos County: 8

Luna County: 82

McKinley County: 3,408

Otero County: 44

Quay County: 6

Rio Arriba County: 105

Roosevelt County: 62

Sandoval County: 740

San Juan County: 2,472

San Miguel County: 22

Santa Fe County: 246

Sierra County: 13

Socorro County: 60

Taos County: 43

Torrance County: 43

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 132

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 148

Torrance County Detention Facility: 32

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 444

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of today, there are 127 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

BeeHive Homes of Gallup in Gallup

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup

Good Samaritan Society in Grants

Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

The Jim Wood Home in Hatch

Laguna Rainbow Elderly Care in Casa Blanca

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Asymptomatic people who are currently working;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.