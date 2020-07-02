Lea adds 10 new COVID-19 cases over two days

Lea County cumulative total added 8 positive tests for COVID-19 on Thursday after adding two positive cases on Wednesday
The county now has a cumulative total of 142 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those 142 cases, the state says 31 have been designated as totally recovered.
In Lea County as of Thursday, there has been tests 5,234 tests administered.
Of those positive tests, 95 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 24 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 17 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, one case for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, one case for the 88267 or Tatum zip code and one case for the 88252 or Jal zip code. Three cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.
No correctional facility or long-term care facility in Lea County has had any positive tests for COVID-19, per the state health department and there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Lea County.
In nearby Eddy County now has 84 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 62 cases and Curry has 182. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 100 cases.
Across the state line, Gaines County has 27 cases, with 12 of those being active cases and 15 being recovered.
As of today in New Mexico, there are 5,627 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The state has 12,520 positive tests our of 356,637 tests administered.
- 97 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 19 new cases in Curry County
- 42 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 8 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 14 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 9 new cases in Sandoval County
- 12 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 8 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Otero County Prison Facility: 275
- Otero County Processing Center: 148
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 32
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 444
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
- BeeHive Homes of Gallup in Gallup
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Bonney Family Home in Gallup
- Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
- Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup
- Good Samaritan Society in Grants
- Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces
- The Jim Wood Home in Hatch
- Laguna Rainbow Elderly Care in Casa Blanca
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
- Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
- Asymptomatic people who are currently working;
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.