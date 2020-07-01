4 teens accused of burglary

While allegedly trying to burglarize vehicles, four teenagers were caught by police after evading arrest.

A 15-year-old male runaway, a 13-year-old male runaway and a 13-year-old male juvenile were all arrested on June 21 and charged with accessory and burglary, both fourth-degree felonies; and resisting, evading, obstructing an officer, a petty misdemeanor.

A 15-year-old male juvenile was also arrested on June 21 and charged with accessory and burglary, both fourth-degree felonies.

According to a Hobbs Police Department incident report, an officer responded to an auto burglary on the 1900 block of North Homestead, which was caught on surveillance footage.

The video showed four juvenile males going to the residence and then the 13-year-old male allegedly entered the pickup.

The report states the four teenagers were later seen walking down streets around Grimes Street and Apodaca Street, pulling on door handles to get into people’s vehicles.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and located the teenagers. An officer states he turned on his emergency lights and the four juveniles fled.

Later two subjects came toward a second officer, according to the report.

“I gave the command to stop and (the 15-year-old runaway) continued to run away from me, ignoring my commands,” the officer said. “As I continued to chase (the 15-year-old runaway), he stopped after a few seconds and gave himself up.”

The officer who detained the 15-year-old runaway reported seeing the other teenager turn the corner and continue to run. Eventually, the other three juveniles were caught.

The 13-year-old was found with a bicycle that his mother told officers did not belong to the family, the report states.

Officers discovered two of the boys were runaways and returned them to their caregivers.

Due to the incident involving four minors, no information was available on legal proceedings. The officer states in his report the Juvenile Probation and Parole Office was called regarding the incident.