Coronavirus testing numbers increase in Lea County

Lea County cumulative total added six positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday but also saw a big jump in the number of people tested.
The county now has 113 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the state began tracking test results.
Of those 106 cases, the state says 26 have been designated as totally recovered.
In Lea County as of Monday, there has been tests on 5,234, nearly 500 additional people since numbers were released on Sunday. On Sunday, the county had 4,712 people tested, with 106 of those testing positive for COVID-19. With the additional 500 tests now being counted, the county’s positive total is 113.
Of those positive tests, 78 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 17 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 12 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, one case for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, one case for the 88267 or Tatum zip code and one case for the 88252 or Jal zip code. Two cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.
No correctional facility or long-term care facility in Lea County has had any positive tests for COVID-19, per the state health department and there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Lea County.
In nearby Eddy County now has 78 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 57 cases and Curry has 153. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 89 cases.
As of Monday, there are 5,296 COVID-19 cases statewide designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
- 45 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 6 new cases in Chaves County
- 11 new cases in Curry County
- 35 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 9 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 6 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 11 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Sandoval County
- 13 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 11 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Otero County Prison Facility: 275
- Otero County Processing Center: 146
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 32
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 438
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Artesia
- BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
- BeeHive Homes of Gallup in Gallup
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Bonney Family Home in Gallup
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
- Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton
- Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup
- Good Samaritan Society in Grants
- Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- The Jim Wood Home in Hatch
- Laguna Rainbow Elderly Care in Casa Blanca
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Sundance Care Home in Gallup
- Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
- Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
- Asymptomatic people who are currently working;
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.