Five more cases added to Lea County total

Lea County cumulative total added five positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday.
The county now has 94 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the state began tracking test results.
Of those 94 cases, the state says 25 have been designated as totally recovered.
In Lea County as of Friday, there has been tests on 4,599 people, with 94 of those testing positive for COVID-19.
Of those positive tests, 62 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 15 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 12 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, one case for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, one case for the 88267 or Tatum zip code and one case for the 88252 or Jal zip code. Two cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.
No correctional facility or long-term care facility in Lea County has had any positive tests for COVID-19, per the state health department and there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Lea County.
In nearby Eddy County now has 62 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 55 cases and Curry has 132. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 79 cases.
As of Friday, there are 5,149 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
- 50 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Chaves County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 36 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 74 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Sandoval County
- 9 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- A female in her 20s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Luna County Detention Center: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 275
- Otero County Processing Center: 146
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 32
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 434
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
As of today, there are 128 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Artesia
- BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
- BeeHive Homes of Gallup in Gallup
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Bonney Family Home in Gallup
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
- Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton
- Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup
- Good Samaritan Society in Grants
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- The Jim Wood Home in Hatch
- Laguna Rainbow Elderly Care in Casa Blanca
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Sundance Care Home in Gallup
- Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
- Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
- Asymptomatic people who are currently working;
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.