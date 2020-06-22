Woman attacked for $350, suspect arrested in case

After allegedly beating a woman and stealing her purse, Ricardo Utajara was arrested and charged with robbery.

Utajara, 30, of Lovington, was arrested on Tuesday after the victim was sent to Nor Lea Hospital in Lovington for injuries she sustained during the assault.

A Lea County Sheriff’s criminal complaint states the victim was driving home early in the morning on June 13 in the area of Six Shooter Rd. and Water St.

The victim told police a vehicle cut her off near the intersection, causing her to make a complete stop in the middle of the road.

Utajara allegedly got out of the vehicle and make his way to the victim’s car. The report states, Utajara tried to open the driver’s side door, but it was locked.

“Ricardo quickly went to the front passenger side door, forcefully opened the door and made entry inside,” the report states. “ R i c a rd o grabbed (the victim) and began to hit her multiple times.”

The victim told officers, she was beaten badly by Utajara until she nearly lost consciousness, before reaching for her purse which had $350 inside.

“(The victim) grabbed the purse by the straps and wrapped it around her hand,” the complaint states. “Ricardo started to violently pull the purse away from (the victim) as well as still striking her.”

The report states, Utajara was able to forcefully take the purse, dropping his phone in the process.

“Ricardo tried to grab his phone, but (the victim) was able to quickly react and get away from Ricardo in her vehicle,” the report states. “(The victim) tried to get away from Ricardo, but he would follow her throughout the City of Lovington.”

The victim told police she tried going to the Lovington Police Department but Utajara followed her, she was able to get to a friend’s house and run inside.

“(The victim) later informed deputies she also suffered a seizure due to the physical altercation with Ricardo,” the complaint states.

The victim suffered from multiple injuries including a laceration to her forearm, a large bruise with swelling on her forehead, swelling on both sides of her head, a busted lip. The injuries caused her shirt to be covered in a large area of dried blood and a trail of blood coming from her lip to her chin, according to the report.

According to court documents, Utajara was released on a secured bond of $5,000 and issued a no-contact order on Wednesday after his first appearance with Judge David Finger.

Utajara is scheduled to appear before Finger for a preliminary hearing on June 29.

According to secure court access, Utajara has multiple cases from past offenses, including charges for, aggravated battery, tampering, possession of a controlled substance, and false imprisonment.