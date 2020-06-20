Lea County adds eight more COVID-19 cases

Lea County cumulative total added eight positive tests for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The county now has 66 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the state began tracking test results. Of those 66 cases, the state says 19 have been designated as totally recovered.

In Lea County as of Saturday, there has been tests on 3,878 people, with 66 of those testing positive for COVID-19.

Of those positive tests, 42 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 14 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, six cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, one case for the 88267 or Tatum zip code and one case for the 88252 or Jal zip code. Two cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.

No correctional facility or long-term care facility in Lea County has had any positive tests for COVID-19, per the state health department and there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Lea County.

In nearby Eddy County now has 51 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 53 cases and Curry has 108. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 64 cases.

As of Saturday, there are 4,628 COVID-19 cases statewide designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health and 10,430 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 288,637 people tested since the state starting tracking and testing.

New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 172 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

15 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new cases in Cibola County

1 new cases in Colfax County

7 new cases in Curry County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Luna County

30 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new cases in Valencia County

9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

55 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Saturday also reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 466.

Previously reported numbers included two cases that were determined to be out-of-state residents in Doña Ana County, two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Cibola County and one in Roosevelt County) – these have now been corrected. Previously reported numbers did not include one case that was thought to be an out-of-state resident that has since been identified as a New Mexico state resident and one case has been added to McKinley County; and one case previously classified as suspect, but has since been lab confirmed and one case has been added to Torrance County. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 10,430 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 1,792

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 64

Cibola County: 194

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 108

Doña Ana County: 700

Eddy County: 51

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 26

Lea County: 66

Lincoln County: 7

Los Alamos County: 7

Luna County: 49

McKinley County: 3,041

Otero County: 32

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 79

Roosevelt County: 53

Sandoval County: 672

San Juan County: 2,173

San Miguel County: 18

Santa Fe County: 193

Sierra County: 5

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 33

Torrance County: 36

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 96

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 284

Otero County Processing Center: 146

Torrance County Detention Facility: 24

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 362

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of today, there are 145 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Artesia

Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Nursing and Rehab Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

BeeHive Homes of Gallup in Gallup

Belen Meadows in Belen

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque

Casa De Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup

Genesis Uptown Rehabilitation Center

Good Samaritan Society in Grants

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

The Jim Wood Home in Hatch

Laguna Rainbow Elderly Care in Casa Blanca

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

Pacifica Senior Living Center Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Prime Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Farmington

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Care Home in Gallup

Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Asymptomatic people who are currently working;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.