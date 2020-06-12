State releases some COVID recovery numbers by county

The N.M. Department of Health has listed 12 people as recovered form the coronavirus in Lea County as of May 22.

The information, obtained by the Valencia News-Bulletin after it made an inspection of public records request, shows Lea County at that time had 21 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 of those were fully recovered.

The News-Bulletin submitted its IPRA request to the state on May 22 but did not receive a response and numbers from the N.M. Department of Health until June 10.

In that same response from DOH, as of May 22, Eddy County had 9 cases listed as totally recovered out of 17 cases and Chaves County had 18 cases recovered out of 35 cases.

For complete county COVID recovery numbers obtained by Valencia News-Bulletin, CLICK HERE.

While the state has consistently released statewide numbers on those recovered, it has not done so on a break down by county. It has, however, released by zip code where those who have tested positive live.

Lea County now has a cumulative total of 38 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. The state announced on Friday Lea County added three new cases.

In nearby Eddy County, with one new case on Friday, now has 46 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 53 cases and Curry has 71. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County added one new case on Friday and now has 53 cases.

In Lea County as of Friday, there has been tests on 3,393 people, with 38 of those testing positive for COVID-19. Of those positive tests, 21 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 11 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, one case for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code and one case for the 88252 or Jal zip code. Four cases has not been assigned a location in Lea County. No correctional facility or long-term care facility in Lea County has had any positive tests for COVID-19, per the state health department.

In prior announcements, the state has indicated to local officials two of the 38 cases had recovered but has not since released what is the status for the remaining cases.

As of Friday, there are 3,983 COVID-19 cases statewide designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health and 9,526 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 255,284 people tested since the state starting tracking and testing.

The News-Sun has submitted an inspection of public records request on Friday but as of press time has not heard a response. Custodians of public records have three business days to initially respond to a request and are allowed to take up to 15 days to provide the records requested.