Del Norte Park getting new equipment

Del Norte Park’s playground equipment is getting an updated look.

The old playground was said to be 20-years-old with and expired warranty, which led to the decision to revamp the playground and begin building new play equipment this week, according to Bryan Wagner, Parks and Open Spaces Director with the City of Hobbs.

“We had a lot of parts that were failing (in the old playground),” said Wagner. He continued to say that it is more difficult to get replacement parts from the manufacturer the older the equipment gets, due to the possibility of it no longer being made.

Wagner hopes the construction of the play area will be done and the equipment ready to use by the end of this month or the middle of July. Construction is through RGH Landscape of Amarillo. The plan is to build three playground structures and a swing set. Construction is expected to be complete next week, but concrete and mulch is expected to be added afterward.

“We don’t have a current deadline with the COVID-19 stuff still going on,” said Wagner. “We had to push back a little bit because our installers are coming in from out of town.”

Wagner also said the playground is not the only thing getting upgraded but also the sidewalks around the play area.

“There’s going to be a new playground, all new sidewalks to the playground, new ADA (American Disability Act) accessibility points to the playground, as well as new sidewalk to the restrooms,” said Wagner.

The new playground is said to be bigger and will have more to offer in Hobbs for kids up to the age of 12.

“It is going to be bigger. There is going to be an area for three to five-year-olds and there will also be an area for five to 12-year-olds,” said Wagner. “In the public playground sector there is two different age groups, there’s a 2 to 5 and there’s a 5 to 12. They’ll be both components to those.” Wagner continues to say that the new playground will be accessible following the American Disabilities Act.

The new playground is said to offer equipment that has not been available in Hobbs and will be protected with shade coverings to help with the heat.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the parks,” Wagner said. “It’s got some new features to it. New swings that we don’t have at any other parks, there’s a double swing that’s coming with it. As I mentioned before, the play structure is coming with shade canopies above them.”

The equipment and material have cost the city $225,257.26 and were budgeted with capital funds, according to Wagner.

During construction, Del Norte is said not to be blocked off and the public is allowed to enjoy the walking trails, tennis courts, dog parks, and the other amenities.

“The only thing that’s blocked off is a restroom building right next to the playground equipment,” said Wagner. “We’re going to redo all the sidewalk around the restroom building as well.”