Salutatorian Claire Newey’s plan is to sing & dance

Claire Newey is 17, going on 18 and she’s Hobbs High School’s 2020 Salutatorian. She’s been in Hobbs schools her entire academic career and credits the school for her academic success.

As Claire sees it, “There is a lot of opportunity for Hobbs students if they just take advantage of what’s offered.”

That’s what she’s done, concentrating not only the core academic subjects, English, math, and history, but also on the fine arts.

“I’m in the band, where I play clarinet and in theater. I’ve marched with the band and I’m in the color guard. I auditioned for the New Mexico state honor band and I’m in the International Southwest band and the New Mexico Music Educators Association band. I’ve been in several plays.”

In addition to her arts activities at school, Claire has been a student at Maciolek School of Dance for 13 years.

“I’ve been the Sugar Plum Fairy and went to New York City to be part of a musical theater program,” she said. “It was wonderful.”

Claire is also active in her church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. For the last four years she participated in the morning study program at the church, arriving there at 5:45 a.m. and rushing from there to the marching pad at the high school to march with the Eagle band.

“I’m usually in bed by one or two in the morning and back up to get to church. I’ve had to give up a lot to keep up with my school work and do the other things I wanted to do.”

Claire is debating whether to attend Texas Christian University in Fort Worth or Texas Tech in Lubbock.

“I want to major dance, vocal performance or theater,” she said. “I love musical theater. I would like to teach musical theater, to teach young people to appreciate it. I know that right now, college is the place for me.”

Her parents are Paul and Mika Newey.