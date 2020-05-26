NMJC offering all classes in the fall

Kelvin Sharp, president of New Mexico Junior College, has announced the college is planning to offer a full range of classes for students beginning in the fall 2020 semester.

“We are planning to operate all classes including face-to-face, online, dual credit, and ITV. We intend to give students every possible choice to meet their needs,” Sharp said.

“Our executive team is meeting continually to discuss how we can work with the Governor’s Executive Orders, as we plan to meet the needs of our students,” said Sharp. “Many students prefer face-to-face teaching, so our goal is to provide all options for our students. Our challenge is to ensure that we have the proper safety protocols in place to manage the risks associated with the current and any ongoing health crisis.”

NMJC will adhere to the health guidelines prepared by the State of New Mexico when the fall semester begins.

Sharp continued, “We want students and their parents to know that whatever the situation in August, our priorities are the well-being of everyone on campus, along with the excellent education our students receive from New Mexico Junior College.”

Sharp said he was extremely proud of the NMJC faculty for their work during the spring semester when the pandemic shut down schools and businesses. All NMJC classes transitioned to online format within a matter of days, and classes finished on time culminating with a virtual graduation of students on May 8.

“One of our biggest announcements is our new schedule format starting in the fall semester,” Sharp said.

Beginning with the fall semester, NMJC will be implementing a new weekday course schedule for students.

Classes will be either Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/ Thursday, with no Friday classes. Sharp said the new format allows students greater flexibility in balancing work, family and school obligations.

“Most of our students are working, and we understand how difficult it is to go to school three, four, or five days a week. Our new schedule for mat will allow students greater flexibility to take classes and not conflict with their other obligations,” he said.

Sharp concluded, “I truly believe that NMJC is a great option for students in these uncertain times. Our tuition is the lowest in the state, stu dents can stay safely at home and our classes will transfer to universities when the student is ready.”

Because of the current health orders, the NMJC campus on restricted access. Students seeking to register may con tact the college through the website, nmjc.edu, or call the NMJC Help desk at 575-492 2575. Academic advisors are currently working from home and will return e-mails or phone calls to help students register for classes.

Sharp said he hopes to start opening offices to the public in the coming weeks.