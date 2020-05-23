Lea County adds two new COVID-19 cases

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 175 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

16 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Lea County

44 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

42 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

11 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

26 new cases new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Saturday also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized. The individual was a resident of the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 308.

Previously reported numbers included: five cases that were identified as duplicates (3 cases in Bernalillo County, 1 case in McKinley County and 1 case in Valencia County); two cases that has since been determined to be an out-of-state residents ( 1 case in Doña Ana County, and 1 case in McKinley County); one case previously consider to be out-of-state has been identified as a San Juan County resident; one case has been added to the Torrance County Detention Facility – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 6,795 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 1,326

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 36

Cibola County: 122

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 46

Doña Ana County: 391

Eddy County: 17

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 23

Lincoln County: 3

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 2,128

Otero County: 12

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 36

Roosevelt County: 33

Sandoval County: 534

San Juan County: 1,533

San Miguel County: 11

Santa Fe County: 130

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 23

Torrance County: 19

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 69

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 50

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 2

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 40

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 208 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 2,357 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Pacifica Senior Living Center Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Farmington

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Care Home in Gallup

Taos Living Center in Taos

Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing: