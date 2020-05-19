NM Dept. of Health letter to Lea County manager

Here is a copy of the letter sent the Lea County Manager Mike Gallagher from the N.M. Department of Health secretary.

The letter, delivered by email on Saturday and by N.M. State Police on Monday, threatens the county manager with legal action over Gallagher’s video on Facebook last week. Click here for the LETTER

Gallagher’s last week video clarified to Lea County residents that county officials would not be enforcing the Governor’s health orders. Gallagher’s video HERE

For more information, see Wednesday’s New-Sun.